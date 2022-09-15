https://sputniknews.com/20220915/japan-us-to-expand-cooperation-on-hypersonic-missile-defense-systems---defense-ministry-1100791890.html

Japan, US to Expand Cooperation on Hypersonic Missile Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Wednesday agreed to expand cooperation in developing... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

"The sides agreed to expand cooperation on equipment and technologies to ensure technological superiority of the [US-Japanese] alliance. For this reason, the ministers agreed to continue joint research on technologies for countering hypersonic weapons and, based on the progress made, to consider the possibility of joint research on technologies and components," the ministry said in a statement.Moreover, the ministers agreed to develop cooperation in the development and use of drones, strengthening supply chains, and cooperation on cybersecurity.Austin, for his part, reaffirmed Washington's intention to protect Japan from possible threats with conventional and nuclear capabilities. During the meeting, Austin also discussed with his counterpart China's actions toward Taiwan and near Japan's borders, calling them "aggressive" and "provocative," and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.It was the first visit of Hamada to Washington and the first meeting with Austin after he succeeded Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

