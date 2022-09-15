https://sputniknews.com/20220915/iran-backs-potential-of-chabahar-in-boosting-regional-trade-as-it-concludes-sco-membership-process-1100814657.html

Iran Backs 'Potential' of Chabahar in Boosting Regional Trade as It Concludes SCO Membership Process

India wants to link Chabahar Port to the Russia-backed International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and the country's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

sco summit in samarkand

chabahar port

iran

uzbekistan

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have jointly endorsed the “potential” of Chabahar Port in expanding regional trade and connectivity as they held bilateral discussions in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, also part of Raisi’s delegation, signed a memorandum of commitments that paved the way for Tehran’s “permanent accession” to the SCO. Iran will now be able to attend SCO meetings as a full-fledged member starting from next year.During a meeting between SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and Raisi on Thursday, the Iranian president said that Tehran was in favor of boosting ties in the political, technological, economic, and transit fields, as per an official statement.Discussions on expanding trade through the Chabahar Port are also expected to take place during a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Modi and the Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on Friday.Before his departure for the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that deepening regional cooperation in trade was on the agenda during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.India and Uzbekistan have been negotiating expanding trade between the two nations through the Trans-Caspian Multi Modal Transit Corridor, a hybrid land-sea connectivity route that involves Chabahar.The first batch of cargo from Uzbekistan to India through the Chabahar Port was transported in July this year, as per the Indian Shipping Ministry.

iran

uzbekistan

chabahar port, iran, uzbekistan, international north-south transport corridor (instc)