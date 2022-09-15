https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-sees-increase-in-child-marriage-cases-during-pandemic-with-record-300-surge-in-karnataka-1100796779.html

India Sees Increase in Child Marriage Cases During Pandemic, With Record 300% Surge in Karnataka

India Sees Increase in Child Marriage Cases During Pandemic, With Record 300% Surge in Karnataka

Although child marriage is banned in India, the custom has prevailed for centuries. The underage marriage rate has increased not only in Karnataka, but also in... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T14:12+0000

2022-09-15T14:12+0000

2022-09-15T14:12+0000

india

child

child

child brides

child marriage

child poverty

child exploitation

marriage

marriage

marriage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100816814_0:97:2903:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_a14624d10cfdd8d13f08d43b1dd6aebe.jpg

The Indian state of Karnataka has witnessed a sharp rise of up to 300 percent in child marriage cases over the past five years, state government data has revealed.According to the state's Women and Child Development Department, a total of 10,352 complaints of child marriage were registered in the past five years. Complaints were also received from districts that reported zero cases of child marriage in 2017."In Indian rural society, if a girl reaches menarche and [stays] at home, she's considered a liability for the family, especially when the family lost [an] income source. The family often marries them off," Kumari said."Moreover, if a girl is married early, her family has to pay less dowry. Even marriage during the pandemic was a cheaper affair, and many parents opt to get their daughter married before they turn 18," she explained.Meanwhile, Dr. Kakoli Das, assistant professor at Vidyasagar University, also confirmed to Sputnik that the pandemic has led to an increase in cases of child marriage."Speaking on the basis of data, in 2006–07 almost half (47%) of females aged 20–24 in India had married as children, that is, below the age of 18. By 2015-2016, child marriage had reduced, with only 27 percent of women getting married. And, experts before COVID were expecting this number to be around eight percent by 2025," Dr. Das stated."However, after the pandemic, things have changed. Although we don't know the exact numbers, state government data and media reports confirm that child marriage has increased since 2020," Dr. Das added.Meanwhile, the Indian government has also tabled a bill -- Prohibition Of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for Indian women from 18 to 21 years to curb child marriage. But experts believe that this is not required and in fact the government needs to be more active on its part to end child marriage.The government needs to launch a massive campaign in rural India against child marriage and it needs to ensure that every female child reaches school and gets educated. Education alone is the solution to this problem, Muttreja suggested.

delhi

new delhi

uttar pradesh

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

child, child, child brides, child marriage, child poverty, child exploitation, marriage, marriage, marriage, marriage, marriages, delhi, new delhi, uttar pradesh, karnataka, karnataka state, analysis