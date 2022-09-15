https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-says-no-meeting-scheduled-between-modi--pakistans-pm-as-ties-remain-in-limbo-1100806626.html

India Says No Meeting Scheduled Between Modi & Pakistan's PM as Ties Remain in Limbo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been scheduled to hold any meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, as both leaders are set to come face-to-face for the first time at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.“Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan and some other leaders on the sidelines of the summit,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told a press briefing in New Delhi ahead of PM Modi’s departure for Uzbekistan.Kwatra underlined that the SCO was primarily a platform to exchange “topical regional and international issues” rather than holding bilateral talks.He said that the focus of the Prime Minister Modi-led delegation at the summit would be on discussing “common challenges” facing the South and Central Asian region – cooperation in countering terrorism, strengthening regional connectivity, and boosting trade are on top of the agenda.India, currently the chair of the SCO’s Regional Anti-terrorism Structure (RATS), is keen on boosting counter-terror cooperation with other SCO states, he added.At the 2019 summit, which PM Modi attended in person, the Indian leader took a veiled swipe at Pakistan, stating that “countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable.” No meeting took place at the time between Modi and then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the leaders only exchanging pleasantries.New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of abetting terrorist activity against Indian interests, which prevents the two sides from maintaining a bilateral dialogue. The last leadership dialogue between India and Pakistan took place in 2015, when Prime Minister Modi paid an unannounced visit to Lahore.However, talks between the two neighbors have stalled after a spate of terrorist attacks in subsequent years, including a deadly terror strike on an Indian paramilitary convoy in the Jammu and Kashmir region in February 2019. The attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)*, a terror group New Delhi insists is backed by Islamabad.Pakistan downgraded its commercial and diplomatic ties with New Delhi in August 2019, after the Indian parliament revoked the semi-autonomous status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two federal territories.The Jammu and Kashmir region is disputed between India and Pakistan, both of which control parts of it.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia

