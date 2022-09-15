International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/hungary-urges-eu-to-solve-real-energy-crisis-instead-of-making-false-accusations-against-budapest-1100829181.html
Hungary Urges EU to Solve Real Energy Crisis Instead of Making False Accusations Against Budapest
Hungary Urges EU to Solve Real Energy Crisis Instead of Making False Accusations Against Budapest
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the European Parliament should deal with real problems of the European... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T18:31+0000
2022-09-15T18:31+0000
world
eu
europe
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102774/30/1027743039_0:367:4798:3066_1920x0_80_0_0_4d01776e8bb0fcf1a14295b4e35bf662.jpg
"Well-paid representatives of the European Parliament would do better if they dealt with real European problems, for example, helping people and the European economy after energy prices tripled or quadrupled because of sanctions. They'd better look for a way for Europe to get out from recession, high inflation and high energy prices," Szijjarto said during his address to the EU parliament and the country's citizens, as broadcast on social media.According to the Hungarian top diplomat, European lawmakers should focus on dealing with all these topical issues instead of "repeating all sorts of false accusations" against Budapest.Earlier in the day, the EU parliament voted in favor of a report calling for the European Council's decision to recognize the existence of a "clear risk" of Hungary breaching EU values. European lawmakers voiced concerns over the functioning of the Hungarian constitutional and electoral systems, independence of the judiciary, corruption, and Budapest's observance of human rights. The parliament recommended reducing funding for Hungary as part of the economic recovery plan.The process against Budapest was launched by the EU four years ago in response to the country's alleged alienation from EU values and was revitalized in April amid continuous claims about Hungary's democratic backsliding. The European Parliament and various non-government organizations have been accusing the Hungarian government of high corruption, constant abuse of power and numerous violations of human rights, including freedom of expression, religion, association, the right to equal treatment and the rights of persons belonging to minorities. The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly denied all the allegations.Hungary is also among the European nations which have refused to sanction Russian energy supplies amid an economic war unleashed by the US, the EU and their allies against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has insisted that the sanctions failed to destabilize Moscow, instead they affected western economies, sending energy prices and inflation through the roof.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/eu-plans-to-threaten-hungary-with-funding-cuts-as-budapest-breaks-blocs-ranks-on-russia-policies-1100762637.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102774/30/1027743039_396:0:4757:3271_1920x0_80_0_0_b5cebcc413d07ccb2fe45092d1062e12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, europe, hungary
eu, europe, hungary

Hungary Urges EU to Solve Real Energy Crisis Instead of Making False Accusations Against Budapest

18:31 GMT 15.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN THYSHungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto
Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the European Parliament should deal with real problems of the European Union, such as the ongoing energy crisis, instead of repeating "false accusations" against Budapest about violations of European values.
"Well-paid representatives of the European Parliament would do better if they dealt with real European problems, for example, helping people and the European economy after energy prices tripled or quadrupled because of sanctions. They'd better look for a way for Europe to get out from recession, high inflation and high energy prices," Szijjarto said during his address to the EU parliament and the country's citizens, as broadcast on social media.
According to the Hungarian top diplomat, European lawmakers should focus on dealing with all these topical issues instead of "repeating all sorts of false accusations" against Budapest.

"I consider this — questioning the effectiveness of democracy in our country — a gross insult to Hungarian citizens. The people of Hungary have clearly decided what future they want for the country during four elections in a row," Szijjarto said, adding that Hungarian citizens had a constitutional right to decide their own fate.

Earlier in the day, the EU parliament voted in favor of a report calling for the European Council's decision to recognize the existence of a "clear risk" of Hungary breaching EU values. European lawmakers voiced concerns over the functioning of the Hungarian constitutional and electoral systems, independence of the judiciary, corruption, and Budapest's observance of human rights. The parliament recommended reducing funding for Hungary as part of the economic recovery plan.
The process against Budapest was launched by the EU four years ago in response to the country's alleged alienation from EU values and was revitalized in April amid continuous claims about Hungary's democratic backsliding. The European Parliament and various non-government organizations have been accusing the Hungarian government of high corruption, constant abuse of power and numerous violations of human rights, including freedom of expression, religion, association, the right to equal treatment and the rights of persons belonging to minorities. The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly denied all the allegations.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
World
EU 'Plans' to Threaten Hungary With Funding Cuts as Budapest Breaks Bloc's Ranks on Russia Policies
Yesterday, 12:05 GMT
Hungary is also among the European nations which have refused to sanction Russian energy supplies amid an economic war unleashed by the US, the EU and their allies against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has insisted that the sanctions failed to destabilize Moscow, instead they affected western economies, sending energy prices and inflation through the roof.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала