Harvey Weinstein Suffers From Rotten Teeth While in Jail, Asks Judge to Let Him Visit Dentist

Weinstein reportedly argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable during his trial. 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who got sentenced to 23 years in prison on sex offence-related charges, has recently pleaded judge to allow him to visit a private dentist in order to fix his rotten teeth.According to New York Post, Weinstein complained that the medics at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles where he is currently incarcerated offered to either pull out the afflicted teeth of his without replacement or do nothing at all.Weinstein, who described his dental situation as an “emergency”, argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable at his upcoming trial in October, and promised that his visit to the dentist “will be one trip and one trip only,” the newspaper notes.While Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman argued that barring his client from dental care would violate his constitutional rights, LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench argued that the request for a trip to the dentist is beyond the norm, as the newspaper put it, since said trip would involve manpower from the Sheriff’s Department.Lench, however, did tell Werksman to submit a written request for the dental work in question for her to review.On 10 October, Weistein is expected to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting five women between 2004 and 2013, the newspaper adds.

