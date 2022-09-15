International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/harvey-weinstein-suffers-from-rotten-teeth-while-in-jail-asks-judge-to-let-him-visit-dentist-1100818811.html
Harvey Weinstein Suffers From Rotten Teeth While in Jail, Asks Judge to Let Him Visit Dentist
Harvey Weinstein Suffers From Rotten Teeth While in Jail, Asks Judge to Let Him Visit Dentist
Weinstein reportedly argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable during his trial. 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T13:32+0000
2022-09-15T13:32+0000
americas
harvey weinstein
teeth
prison
dentist
trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081197988_0:275:3073:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_6516db6b31ca2dddfff0ac3871984c44.jpg
Disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who got sentenced to 23 years in prison on sex offence-related charges, has recently pleaded judge to allow him to visit a private dentist in order to fix his rotten teeth.According to New York Post, Weinstein complained that the medics at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles where he is currently incarcerated offered to either pull out the afflicted teeth of his without replacement or do nothing at all.Weinstein, who described his dental situation as an “emergency”, argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable at his upcoming trial in October, and promised that his visit to the dentist “will be one trip and one trip only,” the newspaper notes.While Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman argued that barring his client from dental care would violate his constitutional rights, LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench argued that the request for a trip to the dentist is beyond the norm, as the newspaper put it, since said trip would involve manpower from the Sheriff’s Department.Lench, however, did tell Werksman to submit a written request for the dental work in question for her to review.On 10 October, Weistein is expected to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting five women between 2004 and 2013, the newspaper adds.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/new-york-court-to-hear-harvey-weinstein-appeal-his-conviction-on-rape-sex-crime-charges-1099990984.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081197988_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fda156cd0f511a36a4efdbda461f7a3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
harvey weinstein, teeth, prison, dentist, trial
harvey weinstein, teeth, prison, dentist, trial

Harvey Weinstein Suffers From Rotten Teeth While in Jail, Asks Judge to Let Him Visit Dentist

13:32 GMT 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / Seth WenigIn this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded.
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. The disgraced Hollywood film mogul and convicted rapist is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Weinstein reportedly argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable during his trial.
Disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who got sentenced to 23 years in prison on sex offence-related charges, has recently pleaded judge to allow him to visit a private dentist in order to fix his rotten teeth.
According to New York Post, Weinstein complained that the medics at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles where he is currently incarcerated offered to either pull out the afflicted teeth of his without replacement or do nothing at all.
Weinstein, who described his dental situation as an “emergency”, argued that he should be allowed a bridge or fake teeth in order to look presentable at his upcoming trial in October, and promised that his visit to the dentist “will be one trip and one trip only,” the newspaper notes.
“I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” Harvey said.
While Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman argued that barring his client from dental care would violate his constitutional rights, LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench argued that the request for a trip to the dentist is beyond the norm, as the newspaper put it, since said trip would involve manpower from the Sheriff’s Department.
In this image taken from KABC pool video, Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, arrives in a wheelchair to an arraignment hearing, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts in California - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Americas
New York Court to Hear Harvey Weinstein Appeal His Conviction on Rape, Sex Crime Charges
25 August, 13:03 GMT
Lench, however, did tell Werksman to submit a written request for the dental work in question for her to review.
On 10 October, Weistein is expected to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting five women between 2004 and 2013, the newspaper adds.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала