International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/cardi-b-enters-plea-deal-over-strip-club-brawl-from-four-years-ago-1100829660.html
Cardi B Enters Plea Deal Over Strip Club Brawl From Four Years Ago
Cardi B Enters Plea Deal Over Strip Club Brawl From Four Years Ago
The rapper’s lawyer claimed that Cardi decided to take the deal due to reasoning that a “three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from” the many... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T18:56+0000
2022-09-15T18:56+0000
americas
cardi b
strip club
brawl
trial
plea deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083580402_0:120:2301:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_53a87806866a06881fbacab26c049a29.jpg
US rapper Cardi B ended up pleading guilty to charges related to an altercation at a strip club in Queens back in 2018.According to the New York Post, the rapper pleaded guilty to charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal that resulted in her getting 15 days of community service and being placed on a three-year order of protection.Cardi’s lawyer Drew Findling said the rapper chose to accept the plea deal, despite rejecting another deal back in 2020, in order to move on with her life.The incident in question occurred at the Angels strip club in August 2018, and involved Cardi allegedly throwing a hookah at two female bartenders there and ordering her crew to attack them due to thinking that they had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/i-hate-this-fin-dumba-fan-base-cardi-b-deletes-twitter-account-over-grammys-drama--1094487762.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083580402_129:0:2173:1533_1920x0_80_0_0_8193c1d271925c2775090e4991cf9962.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cardi b, strip club, brawl, trial, plea deal
cardi b, strip club, brawl, trial, plea deal

Cardi B Enters Plea Deal Over Strip Club Brawl From Four Years Ago

18:56 GMT 15.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTUS rapper Cardi B waves as she arrives prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 1, 2019.
US rapper Cardi B waves as she arrives prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 1, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The rapper’s lawyer claimed that Cardi decided to take the deal due to reasoning that a “three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from” the many things she had already planned for her family and career.
US rapper Cardi B ended up pleading guilty to charges related to an altercation at a strip club in Queens back in 2018.
According to the New York Post, the rapper pleaded guilty to charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal that resulted in her getting 15 days of community service and being placed on a three-year order of protection.
Cardi’s lawyer Drew Findling said the rapper chose to accept the plea deal, despite rejecting another deal back in 2020, in order to move on with her life.
“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” Findling said. “It’s been over four years and Cardi has really moved to another part of her life. We are talking about a life of being happily married with two beautiful children.”
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
Viral
‘I Hate this F***in Dumba** Fan Base’: Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account Over Grammys Drama
5 April, 03:59 GMT
The incident in question occurred at the Angels strip club in August 2018, and involved Cardi allegedly throwing a hookah at two female bartenders there and ordering her crew to attack them due to thinking that they had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала