Cardi B Enters Plea Deal Over Strip Club Brawl From Four Years Ago
US rapper Cardi B ended up pleading guilty to charges related to an altercation at a strip club in Queens back in 2018.According to the New York Post, the rapper pleaded guilty to charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal that resulted in her getting 15 days of community service and being placed on a three-year order of protection.Cardi’s lawyer Drew Findling said the rapper chose to accept the plea deal, despite rejecting another deal back in 2020, in order to move on with her life.The incident in question occurred at the Angels strip club in August 2018, and involved Cardi allegedly throwing a hookah at two female bartenders there and ordering her crew to attack them due to thinking that they had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.
The rapper’s lawyer claimed that Cardi decided to take the deal due to reasoning that a “three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from” the many things she had already planned for her family and career.
“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” Findling said. “It’s been over four years and Cardi has really moved to another part of her life. We are talking about a life of being happily married with two beautiful children.”
The incident in question occurred at the Angels strip club in August 2018, and involved Cardi allegedly throwing a hookah at two female bartenders there and ordering her crew to attack them due to thinking that they had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.