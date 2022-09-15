https://sputniknews.com/20220915/cardi-b-enters-plea-deal-over-strip-club-brawl-from-four-years-ago-1100829660.html

Cardi B Enters Plea Deal Over Strip Club Brawl From Four Years Ago

US rapper Cardi B ended up pleading guilty to charges related to an altercation at a strip club in Queens back in 2018.According to the New York Post, the rapper pleaded guilty to charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal that resulted in her getting 15 days of community service and being placed on a three-year order of protection.Cardi’s lawyer Drew Findling said the rapper chose to accept the plea deal, despite rejecting another deal back in 2020, in order to move on with her life.The incident in question occurred at the Angels strip club in August 2018, and involved Cardi allegedly throwing a hookah at two female bartenders there and ordering her crew to attack them due to thinking that they had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.

