Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday will have his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans jailed in Russia, Brittney Griner... 15.09.2022

The report, citing a US official, said the Russians have indicated they are open to negotiations, but have made suggestions that the Biden administration cannot fulfill.In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a substantial offer to Russia on this matter, but declined to give further details. However, the report, citing a person familiar with the offer, said the US government is willing to release Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is jailed in the United States, in exchange for Griner and Whelan.Griner is in jail in Russia after pleading guilty to drug-related charges while Whelan has been in jail after a Russian court convicted him on espionage-related charges.Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson was in Moscow earlier this week to meet with Russian officials to help negotiate Griner's release. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that Richardson did not coordinate with the US Embassy in Moscow in advance of his visit, adding that his negotiations with Russia could complicate the Biden administration's talks with Moscow on this matter.

