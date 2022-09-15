International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/biden-to-meet-families-of-brittney-griner-paul-whelan-friday---reports-1100831239.html
Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports
Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday will have his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans jailed in Russia, Brittney Griner... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T19:30+0000
2022-09-15T19:30+0000
americas
us
joe biden
jail
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg
The report, citing a US official, said the Russians have indicated they are open to negotiations, but have made suggestions that the Biden administration cannot fulfill.In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a substantial offer to Russia on this matter, but declined to give further details. However, the report, citing a person familiar with the offer, said the US government is willing to release Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is jailed in the United States, in exchange for Griner and Whelan.Griner is in jail in Russia after pleading guilty to drug-related charges while Whelan has been in jail after a Russian court convicted him on espionage-related charges.Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson was in Moscow earlier this week to meet with Russian officials to help negotiate Griner's release. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that Richardson did not coordinate with the US Embassy in Moscow in advance of his visit, adding that his negotiations with Russia could complicate the Biden administration's talks with Moscow on this matter.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbecf02177e7677b3d231d371e536a40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, jail
us, joe biden, jail

Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

19:30 GMT 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday will have his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans jailed in Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, the Associated Press reported on Thursday citing senior US administration officials.
The report, citing a US official, said the Russians have indicated they are open to negotiations, but have made suggestions that the Biden administration cannot fulfill.
In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a substantial offer to Russia on this matter, but declined to give further details. However, the report, citing a person familiar with the offer, said the US government is willing to release Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is jailed in the United States, in exchange for Griner and Whelan.
Griner is in jail in Russia after pleading guilty to drug-related charges while Whelan has been in jail after a Russian court convicted him on espionage-related charges.
Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson was in Moscow earlier this week to meet with Russian officials to help negotiate Griner's release. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that Richardson did not coordinate with the US Embassy in Moscow in advance of his visit, adding that his negotiations with Russia could complicate the Biden administration's talks with Moscow on this matter.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала