Biden Celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act, While Inflation Rose in August

Breaking News: Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement at 'Final Stage', Putin Says
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
09:08 GMT 15.09.2022
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator | Out of Control DOJ, Phyllis Schlafly, and Patience for Political Change
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Buses of Illegal Immigrants Sent to NYC, The British Monarchy, and Trans Gender Bathrooms
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ed Martin about the fraud in American elections, America first Republicans, and the 2022 midterms. Ed spoke about fighting to beat the neocon Republican establishment and how Donald Trump changed the Republican party. Ed discussed the FBI raid on Trump allies and the weaponization of the Biden DOJ.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anniversary of 9/11, the NYPD failures, and Eric Adams' fear of criticizing the Biden administration. Ted talked about the Statue of Liberty and the importance it has signified for the American people. Ted explained the problems with Joe Biden's open borders policy and how illegal immigration affects the economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
