Biden Celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act, While Inflation Rose in August
Biden Celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act, While Inflation Rose in August
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden heading to Delaware, and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warning the West of 'nuclear armageddon'.
Biden Celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act, While Inflation Rose in August
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden heading to Delaware, and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warning the West of 'nuclear armageddon'.
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator | Out of Control DOJ, Phyllis Schlafly, and Patience for Political ChangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Buses of Illegal Immigrants Sent to NYC, The British Monarchy, and Trans Gender BathroomsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ed Martin about the fraud in American elections, America first Republicans, and the 2022 midterms. Ed spoke about fighting to beat the neocon Republican establishment and how Donald Trump changed the Republican party. Ed discussed the FBI raid on Trump allies and the weaponization of the Biden DOJ.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anniversary of 9/11, the NYPD failures, and Eric Adams' fear of criticizing the Biden administration. Ted talked about the Statue of Liberty and the importance it has signified for the American people. Ted explained the problems with Joe Biden's open borders policy and how illegal immigration affects the economy.
Biden Celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act, While Inflation Rose in August
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Biden heading to Delaware, and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warning the West of 'nuclear armageddon'.
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator | Out of Control DOJ, Phyllis Schlafly, and Patience for Political Change
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Buses of Illegal Immigrants Sent to NYC, The British Monarchy, and Trans Gender Bathrooms
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ed Martin about the fraud in American elections, America first Republicans, and the 2022 midterms. Ed spoke about fighting to beat the neocon Republican establishment and how Donald Trump changed the Republican party. Ed discussed the FBI raid on Trump allies and the weaponization of the Biden DOJ.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anniversary of 9/11, the NYPD failures, and Eric Adams' fear of criticizing the Biden administration. Ted talked about the Statue of Liberty and the importance it has signified for the American people. Ted explained the problems with Joe Biden's open borders policy and how illegal immigration affects the economy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik