Will Freedom of Speech Survive the Attacks by the Biden DOJ?

Will Freedom of Speech Survive the Attacks by the Biden DOJ?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter's shareholders okaying the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk, and... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Will Freedom of Speech Survive the Attacks by the Biden DOJ? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter's shareholders okaying the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk, and Peiter Zatko the Twitter whistleblower testifying before a Senate hearing.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The British Monarchy, Energy Price Caps, and King Charles IIINebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Armenia - Azerbaijan War, Russia's Treaty with Armenia, and Allegations of America's Involvement in this ConflictIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about the British police arresting protestors, Twitter employees able to dox users, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Ian explained the energy cap proposal by Liz Truss and the British police arresting protestors of the British Monarchy. Ian spoke about the unpopularity of the newly crowned King Charles III and his connections to the WEF.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's defense treaty with Armenia, America's possible involvement in the conflict, and Turkish drones. Nebojsa talked about the origin of the conflict between Armenia - Azerbaijan and how the United States has instigated the issue. Nebojsa spoke about the response of the Biden White House and Turkey has supplied drones to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

