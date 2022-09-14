https://sputniknews.com/20220914/why-does-big-tech-censorship-remain-unchecked-1100737287.html

Why Does Big Tech Censorship Remain Unchecked?

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson cover all the breaking topics from international to domestic. We have guests... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Chris Garaffa- editor of TechforthePeople.org and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin PodcastBrad Blankenship - Prague-based American journalist, political analyst and freelance reporterEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Chris Garaffa to discuss a group of Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim and Arab Google employees are speaking out against the tech giant’s Project Nimbus - a $1.2 billion contract involving Google, Amazon and the Israeli government and military.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss the movement of Swedish Democrats to a more anti-immigrant platform similar to one of Former President Trump and the southern border. Fault Lines was also joined by Ed Martin to further discuss the DOJ's subpoena of 30 people formally connected to Donald Trump.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Mark Sleboda about all that's happening in Ukraine. Also, what is going on in Azerbaijan and Armenia? Mark explains for us.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

