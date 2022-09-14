https://sputniknews.com/20220914/western-sanctions-doomed-to-failure-as-russian-exports-growing-ambassador-to-us-antonov-says-1100781876.html

Western Sanctions Doomed to Failure as Russian Exports Growing, Ambassador to US Antonov Says

"The thoughtless and completely illiterate sanctions policy, the open sanctions-information war of the collective West against our country is doomed to failure. Russia is strengthening its independence. The income from energy exports is constantly growing. The situation which ordinary citizens in Western countries have been facing is rapidly deteriorating," he said.US energy giants are benefiting from the current energy crisis as they make revenues they could only dream of, the ambassador said. Antonov also said Russia believes that "curators of Kiev" will not agree to a peaceful settlement."American arms manufacturers have always been getting rich in wars. This is happening even now, when millions of shells and a huge amount of weapons made in the US are sent to Ukraine. That is why the peaceful scenario cannot suit Kiev's curators, who are hungry for power and money. They will not stop pushing Ukraine into further suicidal adventures, such as the initially doomed offensives," he said.According to Antonov, the US has been turning Ukraine into a test range to dispose of old weapons and test new arms in an effort to counter Russia. He stressed that the US will be dragged into a military confrontation with Russia if Kiev receives longer-range missiles and carries out strikes at Russian territory. "Of particular concern is the fact that for many months Ukraine has been soliciting the supply of ATACAMS operational-tactical missiles, which are designed to strike targets at a distance of up to 300 km [187 miles]. If Kiev obtains such weapons, large Russian cities, as well as industrial and transport infrastructure facilities will fall into the area of possible destruction," Antonov said. "Such a scenario would mean direct involvement of the United States in a military confrontation with Russia."The United States' claims of its non-involvement in the Ukraine conflict are untenable, especially after the "bravado" of the Biden administration and the top brass about their role in planning Ukraine's counteroffensive, the Russian Ambassador to the United States emphasized.Antonov noted that Russia is "deeply concerned" by "the open bravado of the US administration," including generals, who claim that Ukraine's "battlefield" gains were achieved thanks to a direct role of the Pentagon in planning Ukraine's strategy.The ambassador added that videos circulated by Western TV channels clearly show that soldiers and officers fighting Russia in Ukraine speak English fluently and many have British and American accents.

