US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC
US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is designating 10 people and two entities linked to Iran under cyber-related sanctions for purportedly engaging in... 14.09.2022
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned ten individuals and two entities for their roles in conducting malicious cyber acts, including ransomware activity," the Treasury Department said in a statement. "This action continues the series of OFAC designations that aim to protect US persons from ransomware activity, facilitators of ransomware activity, and other cybercrime."The designated individuals and entities are all affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the statement added.The IRGC group of cyber actors have been compromising US networks for ransomware and espionage activities since at least 2020, the statement said. The group has launched campaigns against defense and diplomatic personnel in the US and Middle East, as well as private media, energy and telecommunications services, according to the statement.
US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC

15:12 GMT 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is designating 10 people and two entities linked to Iran under cyber-related sanctions for purportedly engaging in malicious cyber activity, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned ten individuals and two entities for their roles in conducting malicious cyber acts, including ransomware activity," the Treasury Department said in a statement. "This action continues the series of OFAC designations that aim to protect US persons from ransomware activity, facilitators of ransomware activity, and other cybercrime."
The designated individuals and entities are all affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the statement added.
The IRGC group of cyber actors have been compromising US networks for ransomware and espionage activities since at least 2020, the statement said. The group has launched campaigns against defense and diplomatic personnel in the US and Middle East, as well as private media, energy and telecommunications services, according to the statement.
