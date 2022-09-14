https://sputniknews.com/20220914/us-house-unanimously-adopts-resolution-honoring-queen-elizabeth-1100743195.html
US House Unanimously Adopts Resolution Honoring Queen Elizabeth
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution honoring the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The House adopted the resolution on Tuesday evening with unanimous support.
The resolution honors the Queen's life and expresses condolences to her family and the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. The public farewell ceremony to the queen will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.
The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19. President Joe Biden and the First Lady will attend.