UK Inflation Holds Steady Around 10 Percent Level Due to Ease in Petrol Price

The Bank of England predicted in August that inflation could hit 13 percent early next year, with think-tank The Resolution Foundation warning it could be even... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Inflation in the UK has dropped by a fraction of a point to just below 10 percent.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate fell from 10.1 percent in July to 9.9 percent in August, compared to the same time last year.It said a 14.3 pence-per-litre fall in the price of petrol contributed to the slight drop — but that food prices were still rising.Britain and other Western countries have seen sharp hikes in inflation this year, prompted by sanctions on Russian energy imports and market anxiety over the conflict in Ukraine.New Prime Minister Liz Truss, a leading voice for the UK's energy embargo on Russia before she took office, has promised to cap household bills in a scheme that could cost the same taxpayers up to £150 billion.Think-tank The Resolution Foundation, founded to find ways to improve living standards for ordinary people, welcomed the government's plan but said it would not solve the general inflationary crisis.The foundation warned in early August that inflation could reach 15 percent in 2023, higher than the Bank of England's forecast of 13 percent as it raised interest rates in response.Workers across multiple sectors have already held strikes after rejecting pay offers that fall far short of the current inflation rate, although trade unions cancelled many looming stoppage days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II out of respect for royalist sentiments among the population.

