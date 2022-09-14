https://sputniknews.com/20220914/taiwan-nursing-home-holds-stripper-party-for-elderly-patients-in-wheelchairs-1100781686.html

Taiwan Nursing Home Holds Stripper Party for Elderly Patients in Wheelchairs

A spokesperson for the nursing home promised that they would be "more cautious" when planning similar events in the future.

A nursing home on the island of Taiwan ended up issuing an apology after news spread that they had hired a stripper to entertain residents, the New York Post reports.The incident occurred earlier this year at the Taoyuan Veterans Home, described by the newspaper as a “state-run facility for retired army personnel in Taiwan,” during the celebration of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.A video of the performance, which was recorded by one of the people who attended the event, shows a stripper dancing in front of a wheelchair-bound crowd of elderly male nursing home residents, with the men clapping enthusiastically and one of them even groping the dancer when the performer gave him a lap dance.A spokesperson for the nursing home explained that they had to cancel the festival celebrations the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they decided to hire an adult entertainer this year to lift the spirits of their charges.The spokesperson did, however, describe the dancer’s actions as “too enthusiastic and fiery,” and said that the nursing home from now on would be “more cautious” when planning similar events.

