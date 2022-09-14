https://sputniknews.com/20220914/swedish-pm-andersson-to-resign-after-right-wing-bloc-wins-general-election-1100781933.html

Swedish PM Andersson to Resign After Right-Wing Bloc Wins General Election

Swedish PM Andersson to Resign After Right-Wing Bloc Wins General Election

Swedes took to the polls for national elections to the Riksdag parliament on Sunday, with the nationalist right-wing populist Sweden Democrats enjoying a surge...

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the weekend's elections, and plans to resign as head of government on September 15."The preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion" that the center-left had lost power, Andersson said, speaking at a news conference Wednesday and referring to the latest vote count, which showed that the right and populist right was leading the center-left, left and green parties 49.6 percent to 48.9 percent as of Wednesday evening."The four right-wing parties appear to have received just under 50 percent of the votes in the election, and in the Riksdag, they have gained one or two mandates. A thin majority, but it is a majority," Andersson said.Official final election results are expected to be tallied by the weekend, but the ruling coalition led by Andersson's Social Democrats has been collectively outperformed by the Sweden Democrats, the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and Liberals, who are poised to take 176 seats in the country's 349-seat parliament, which is enough for them to form a slim majority.The Social Democrats still maintain a plurality of seats (100), with the Left Party taking 27 seats, and the Greens 16.The Sweden Democrats party was founded in 1988 by far-right forces, with some of its early members active in extreme-right politics. In the mid-1990s and 2000s, the party gradually transformed toward more moderate and populist political views, taking their first seats in the Riksdag in 2010, and enjoying rising a surge in popular support amid the European migrant crisis in the mid-2010s before becoming a mainstream political force in the late 2010s.Until recently, mainstream parties from the center-right vowed not to work with the populist right party under any circumstances. However, in 2021, Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson said that the Sweden Democrats' shift in rhetoric, branching out politically to "take part much more seriously in parliamentary work" and "constructive" positions on issues ranging from law and order to migration and the pandemic had made his party more willing to cooperate with the SD.

