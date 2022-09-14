South Africa's Eskom to Implement Rotational Power Cuts Due to Generation Capacity Shortage
19:00 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 14.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Denis FarrellPeople walk below power pylons at Hartebeespoort, South Africa, Friday Nov. 25, 2011. Eskom is Africa's biggest power utility, accounting for more than 60 percent of all the electricity generated on the continent, according to the World Bank. It also exports across southern Africa. Critics and even supporters say Eskom should have started its move toward renewable sources of energy earlier, and now needs to set its ambitions higher. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
© AP Photo / Denis Farrell
Earlier this month, a top executive at Eskom said it could take "at least a year" to deliver on the government's plans to end recurring power cuts in the country.
South Africa's state power utility Eskom has announced that it is going to implement "Stage 4" rotational power cuts throughout Thursday and Friday, adding that lower stages could be possible from Saturday morning.
"In view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to carry out unplanned maintenance to return units to service, we unfortunately have to implement loadshedding (power cuts)," Eskom said in a statement, quoted by Reuters.
According to the operator, "Stage 4" power cuts will require up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid.
On September 12, Eskom commented on the South African government's plans to end recurring power cuts, saying that it could take "at least a year" to deliver results.
"We have various plans in place, I believe very good plans...however this is going to take time to implement...For the next 12 months or so we may not see the required benefits," Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said, according to Reuters.
Oberholzer noted that the performance of Eskom's aging, coal-fired power stations continues to deteriorate.