South Africa's Eskom to Implement Rotational Power Cuts Due to Generation Capacity Shortage

South Africa's Eskom to Implement Rotational Power Cuts Due to Generation Capacity Shortage

South Africa's state power utility Eskom has announced that it is going to implement "Stage 4" rotational power cuts throughout Thursday and Friday, adding that lower stages could be possible from Saturday morning. According to the operator, "Stage 4" power cuts will require up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid.On September 12, Eskom commented on the South African government's plans to end recurring power cuts, saying that it could take "at least a year" to deliver results. "We have various plans in place, I believe very good plans...however this is going to take time to implement...For the next 12 months or so we may not see the required benefits," Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said, according to Reuters. Oberholzer noted that the performance of Eskom's aging, coal-fired power stations continues to deteriorate.

