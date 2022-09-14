https://sputniknews.com/20220914/shootout-on-kyrgyz-tajik-border-over-kyrgyzstans-batken-region-administration-1100745366.html

Shootout on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Over: Kyrgyzstan's Batken Region Administration

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The shootout on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has stopped, the administration of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Region said Wednesday. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Currently, the shootout has stopped. According to border guards, there are no casualties. It is quiet at other sections of the border," the administration said.According to the representative of the administration, the situation on the border has already been discussed by the governor of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Abdukarim Alimbayev and the head of the Sogd region of Tajikistan Rajabboy Ahmadzoda. Also, representatives of the border services of the two countries are currently in touch and are working on the spot.A shootout between border guards took place on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service of the State Committee for National Security told Sputnik.On Wednesday morning, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported a shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards.

