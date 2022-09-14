https://sputniknews.com/20220914/russian-mir-payment-cards-to-start-working-in-cuba-by-end-of-2022---cuban-tourism-minister-1100790308.html

Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister

Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuba will begin accepting Russia's Mir payment cards by the end of the year, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said on... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T23:46+0000

2022-09-14T23:46+0000

2022-09-14T23:46+0000

americas

cuba

mir

mir payment system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_0:89:2612:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_376e33bd169142f05687c83d5061290f.jpg

"Russian customers will be able to use their Mir cards in Cuba, we will implement this by the end of the year," Garcia Granda told the 28th OTDYKH Leisure Expo, taking place in the Moscow region from September 13-15.There is only one step left to begin accepting Mir cards in Cuba: to reprogram payment terminals, the minister said, adding that it is expected to be finished by the end of October.At the moment, Russian tourists can pay and withdraw money from ATMs using their Mir cards in Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that the Mir payment system is currently being installed in countries of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, as well as China.

americas

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cuba, mir, mir payment system