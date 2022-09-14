International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/russian-mir-payment-cards-to-start-working-in-cuba-by-end-of-2022---cuban-tourism-minister-1100790308.html
Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister
Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuba will begin accepting Russia's Mir payment cards by the end of the year, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said on... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T23:46+0000
2022-09-14T23:46+0000
americas
cuba
mir
mir payment system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_0:89:2612:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_376e33bd169142f05687c83d5061290f.jpg
"Russian customers will be able to use their Mir cards in Cuba, we will implement this by the end of the year," Garcia Granda told the 28th OTDYKH Leisure Expo, taking place in the Moscow region from September 13-15.There is only one step left to begin accepting Mir cards in Cuba: to reprogram payment terminals, the minister said, adding that it is expected to be finished by the end of October.At the moment, Russian tourists can pay and withdraw money from ATMs using their Mir cards in Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that the Mir payment system is currently being installed in countries of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, as well as China.
americas
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_199:0:2402:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_caa9695ab614e00ccb5ed948830dd9ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cuba, mir, mir payment system
cuba, mir, mir payment system

Russian Mir Payment Cards to Start Working in Cuba by End of 2022 - Cuban Tourism Minister

23:46 GMT 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017
 Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuba will begin accepting Russia's Mir payment cards by the end of the year, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said on Wednesday.
"Russian customers will be able to use their Mir cards in Cuba, we will implement this by the end of the year," Garcia Granda told the 28th OTDYKH Leisure Expo, taking place in the Moscow region from September 13-15.
There is only one step left to begin accepting Mir cards in Cuba: to reprogram payment terminals, the minister said, adding that it is expected to be finished by the end of October.
At the moment, Russian tourists can pay and withdraw money from ATMs using their Mir cards in Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that the Mir payment system is currently being installed in countries of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, as well as China.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала