Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says EU Trying to Push Moscow Out of Transcaucasia

European Council President Charles Michel held a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on August 31 in Brussels.He said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already assessed all EU attempts to interfere in Moscow's trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan, adding that Brussels has stepped up its efforts in Transcaucasia against the backdrop of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign.Tensions flared up on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border on Monday night, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries fought several wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated region that unilaterally proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. However, the situation in the region has remained tense, with occasional clashes happening between the two countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union aims to dislodge Russia from Transcaucasia and force its way into Moscow's trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan, Director of the Fourth CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Denis Gonchar, told Sputnik.
European Council President Charles Michel held a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on August 31 in Brussels.
The European Union "does not even hide the fact that its main goal is to dislodge Russia from Transcaucasia," Gonchar said.
He said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already assessed all EU attempts to interfere in Moscow's trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan, adding that Brussels has stepped up its efforts in Transcaucasia against the backdrop of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign.
"These are zero-sum geopolitical games that we don't play. We are engaged in practical work every day, which is based on direct contacts between our leaders and foreign ministers, the historical proximity of our countries, the intertwining of interests and is focused on building a safer and more prosperous future in our common region," Gonchar concluded.
Tensions flared up on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border on Monday night
, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries fought several wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated region that unilaterally proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991.
The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. However, the situation in the region has remained tense, with occasional clashes happening between the two countries.