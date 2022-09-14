https://sputniknews.com/20220914/russian-foreign-ministry-official-says-eu-trying-to-push-moscow-out-of-transcaucasia-1100749032.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says EU Trying to Push Moscow Out of Transcaucasia

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Says EU Trying to Push Moscow Out of Transcaucasia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union aims to dislodge Russia from Transcaucasia and force its way into Moscow's trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T07:08+0000

2022-09-14T07:08+0000

2022-09-14T07:08+0000

world

armenia

azerbaijan

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

European Council President Charles Michel held a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on August 31 in Brussels.He said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already assessed all EU attempts to interfere in Moscow's trilateral work with Baku and Yerevan, adding that Brussels has stepped up its efforts in Transcaucasia against the backdrop of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign.Tensions flared up on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border on Monday night, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries fought several wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated region that unilaterally proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. However, the situation in the region has remained tense, with occasional clashes happening between the two countries.

armenia

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, azerbaijan, european union (eu)