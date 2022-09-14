International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Russia Urges EU to Disclose Final Destination of Ukrainian Grain Exports
Russia Urges EU to Disclose Final Destination of Ukrainian Grain Exports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is urging the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal, Russian... 14.09.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is urging the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"And if that is not true, then the deniers of reality should just publish the cargo secondary redistribution scheme. We are waiting," Zakharova said on Telegram, attaching data on vessel movements taken from the United Nations’ website.
As of Monday, a significant number of ships have delivered grain to Spain, Italy and Greece, the data showed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said on Monday that only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, while 44% went to high-income countries since the signing of the deal in July.
A spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian grain first arrives in the EU and then gets distributed to third countries via European transport routes.
On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.
