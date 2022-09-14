https://sputniknews.com/20220914/russia-urges-eu-to-disclose-final-destination-of-ukrainian-grain-exports-1100758474.html

Russia Urges EU to Disclose Final Destination of Ukrainian Grain Exports

Russia Urges EU to Disclose Final Destination of Ukrainian Grain Exports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is urging the European Union to disclose the final destination of grain exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal, Russian... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T10:58+0000

2022-09-14T10:58+0000

2022-09-14T10:58+0000

istanbul grain deal

ukraine

grain

russia

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg

"And if that is not true, then the deniers of reality should just publish the cargo secondary redistribution scheme. We are waiting," Zakharova said on Telegram, attaching data on vessel movements taken from the United Nations’ website.As of Monday, a significant number of ships have delivered grain to Spain, Italy and Greece, the data showed.Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that almost all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent not to developing countries but to the European Union.The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said on Monday that only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, while 44% went to high-income countries since the signing of the deal in July.A spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian grain first arrives in the EU and then gets distributed to third countries via European transport routes.On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, grain, russia, european union (eu)