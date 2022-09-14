International
Queen's Final Journey: State Funeral of Longest Serving British Monarch
Queen’s Final Journey: State Funeral of Longest Serving British Monarch
14.09.2022
queen elizabeth ii
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100771926_0:152:2535:1578_1920x0_80_0_0_39ed0ccf035fe02f65163fa7dc4340ea.jpg
The procession route to the Palace of Westminster was almost two kilometers. Crowds of Britons gathered in central London along Mall Lane to bid Elizabeth a final farewell. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died Sept. 8 in Scotland at the age of 96.Here are some highlights of the Queen’s final journey in our photo gallery.
Queen’s Final Journey: State Funeral of Longest Serving British Monarch

15:46 GMT 14.09.2022
International
India
Accompanied by a military parade and members of the royal family, her majesty’s coffin was transferred from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, also known as Parliament. The coffin was placed in view at Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.
The procession route to the Palace of Westminster was almost two kilometers. Crowds of Britons gathered in central London along Mall Lane to bid Elizabeth a final farewell. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died Sept. 8 in Scotland at the age of 96.
Here are some highlights of the Queen’s final journey in our photo gallery.
© AFP 2022 / Daniel LealThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Гроб королевы Елизаветы II, украшенный Королевским штандартом и Императорской государственной короной, перевозится на лафете Королевской конной артиллерии из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстерский дворец в Лондоне - Sputnik International
1/15
© AFP 2022 / Daniel Leal
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
© AFP 2022 / Sebastien Bozon Members of the Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, ride along The Mall in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Церемониальное шествие гроба королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл - Sputnik International
2/15
© AFP 2022 / Sebastien Bozon
Members of the Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, ride along The Mall in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
© AFP 2022 / Marco Bertorello

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King&#x27;s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. - Sputnik International
3/15
© AFP 2022 / Marco Bertorello

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

© AP Photo / Chip SomodevillaThe Queen Victoria Memorial and The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
Мемориал королевы Виктории перед процессией с гробом королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл, Лондон - Sputnik International
4/15
© AP Photo / Chip Somodevilla
The Queen Victoria Memorial and The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
© AFP 2022 / Marco Bertorello

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King&#x27;s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. - Sputnik International
5/15
© AFP 2022 / Marco Bertorello

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

© Marco BertorelloMembers of the public watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Люди наблюдают, как гроб королевы Елизаветы II, украшенный Королевским штандартом и короной Имперского государства, везут артиллерийским лафетом Королевского отряда Королевской конной артиллерии во время процессии из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстерский дворец - Sputnik International
6/15
© Marco Bertorello
Members of the public watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
© AFP 2022 / John Sibley

Guardsmen march at Parliament Square in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

Guardsmen march at Parliament Square in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. - Sputnik International
7/15
© AFP 2022 / John Sibley

Guardsmen march at Parliament Square in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

© AFP 2022 / Ben Stansall

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute, alongside Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

Britain&#x27;s King Charles III, Britain&#x27;s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain&#x27;s Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute, alongside Britain&#x27;s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain&#x27;s Prince Andrew, Duke of York as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. - Sputnik International
8/15
© AFP 2022 / Ben Stansall

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute, alongside Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

© AP Photo / Daniel Leal

Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

Britain&#x27;s King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. - Sputnik International
9/15
© AP Photo / Daniel Leal

Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

© Marco BertorelloThe Band of the Grenadier Guards ataands at Buckingham Palace in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Оркестр гренадерской гвардии в Букингемском дворце в центре Лондона перед торжественным шествием гроба королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл - Sputnik International
10/15
© Marco Bertorello
The Band of the Grenadier Guards ataands at Buckingham Palace in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
© Marco BertorelloBritain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Кэтрин, принцесса Уэльская, едет за гробом королевы Елизаветы II во время процессии от Букингемского дворца до Дворца Вестминстер, Лондон - Sputnik International
11/15
© Marco Bertorello
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
© AP Photo / Chris J RatcliffeBack row from left; Britain's Prince William, Prince Harry, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, front row from left; Britian's King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession for her Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Британский принц Уильям, принц Гарри, вице-адмирал Тим Лоуренс, Британский король Карл III, принцесса Анна и принц Эндрю, герцог Йоркский, идут за гробом королевы Елизаветы II во время процессии из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстерский дворец - Sputnik International
12/15
© AP Photo / Chris J Ratcliffe
Back row from left; Britain's Prince William, Prince Harry, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, front row from left; Britian's King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession for her Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Victoria Jones A military horse waits The Mall in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - As preparations build for next week's state funeral, the royal family on Wednesday will walk behind the queen's coffin in a procession through central London, after which thousands of members of the public are expected to come to pay their final respects at her lying in state.
Военная лошадь в центре Лондона перед церемониальным шествием гроба королевы Елизаветы II - Sputnik International
13/15
© AFP 2022 / Victoria Jones
A military horse waits The Mall in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. - As preparations build for next week's state funeral, the royal family on Wednesday will walk behind the queen's coffin in a procession through central London, after which thousands of members of the public are expected to come to pay their final respects at her lying in state.
© AP Photo / Gregorio BorgiaThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
Гроб королевы Елизаветы прибывает в Вестминстер-холл в Лондоне - Sputnik International
14/15
© AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
© AFP 2022 / Oli Scarff The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
Архиепископ Кентерберийский Джастин Уэлби возглавляет службу по случаю приема гроба королевы Елизаветы II в Вестминстер-холл - Sputnik International
15/15
© AFP 2022 / Oli Scarff
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
