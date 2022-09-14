International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/prince-andrew-may-become-uk-counselor-of-state-reports-say-1100769629.html
Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew Will be Able to Stand in for King Charles III in His Absence, Reports Say
Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew Will be Able to Stand in for King Charles III in His Absence, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T14:02+0000
2022-09-14T14:18+0000
world
uk
prince andrew
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:77:3136:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_628e15077e60f4d53a66fd75184e9a23.jpg
King Charles III is expected to appoint five counselors, including his spouse and the top four in succession to the throne.Currently, the most probable candidates are Charles' son Prince William, William's son Prince George, Charles' son Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew and Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, Sky News reported. Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne, though arguably one of the most well-respected royals, will not become counselor, since she is only 16th in the succession line.Prince Andrew was a Counselor of State to Queen Elizabeth II, however he stepped back from public duties in November 2019 "for the foreseeable future" and starting January 2022 he was stripped of military affiliations and Royal patronages.Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17. Prince Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case in February 2022.Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096559877_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb17c6a5a729885ea89e53d3aaa5c4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, prince andrew
uk, prince andrew

Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew Will be Able to Stand in for King Charles III in His Absence, Reports Say

14:02 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 14.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsBritain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021
Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to stand in for the UK monarch when they are ill or out of the country, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
King Charles III is expected to appoint five counselors, including his spouse and the top four in succession to the throne.
Currently, the most probable candidates are Charles' son Prince William, William's son Prince George, Charles' son Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew and Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, Sky News reported. Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne, though arguably one of the most well-respected royals, will not become counselor, since she is only 16th in the succession line.
Prince Andrew was a Counselor of State to Queen Elizabeth II, however he stepped back from public duties in November 2019 "for the foreseeable future" and starting January 2022 he was stripped of military affiliations and Royal patronages.
Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17. Prince Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case in February 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала