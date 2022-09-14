https://sputniknews.com/20220914/mysterious-underground-sounds-cause-panic-among-villagers-in-indias-maharashtra-1100745497.html
Mysterious Underground Sounds Cause Panic Among Villagers in India's Maharashtra
Mysterious Underground Sounds Cause Panic Among Villagers in India's Maharashtra
Last week, several parts of the state of Maharashtra witnessed thunderstorms with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
Mysterious underground sounds lasting more than a week in a village in the Latur district of India's Maharashtra state have caused panic among villagers, an official told PTI news agency.A district official, Prithviraj BP, visited the village and urged people not to panic.Though the preliminary investigation didn't show any sign of seismic activity in the area, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University will conduct a probe to study the phenomenon and establish what is causing the bizarre sounds.The village where the sounds have been occurring, Hasori, is 28km from Killari area where a deadly earthquake claimed 9,700 lives in 1993.
Mysterious
underground sounds lasting more than a week in a village in the Latur district of India's Maharashtra state
have caused panic among villagers, an official told PTI news agency.
A district official, Prithviraj BP, visited the village and urged people not to panic.
Though the preliminary investigation didn't show any sign of seismic activity in the area, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University will conduct a probe to study the phenomenon and establish what is causing the bizarre sounds.
The village where the sounds have been occurring, Hasori, is 28km from Killari area where a deadly earthquake claimed 9,700 lives in 1993.