Moscow Concerned Over Situation on Border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Source Says

"We are following closely with concern. We hope that the local authorities will take urgent measures to bring the situation back under control and will strictly follow the instructions of their leadership, which recently discussed border issues. At that time, the intention to achieve solutions that would suit both sides through negotiations was confirmed. Moscow entirely supports this approach," the source said.On Wednesday morning, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported a shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards. According to the ministry, it began because the Tajik border guard took up combat positions in a patch of no man's land on the border. The Tajik side, in turn, accused the Kyrgyz border guards of unprovoked shelling of the Tajik border post.Earlier, Tajik security source said that one Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured as a result of a mortar attack from the Kyrgyz side.According to the Kyrgyz border service, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured in a shootout on the border with Tajikistan.

