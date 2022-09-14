https://sputniknews.com/20220914/media-misleadingly-presents-ukraine-gains-as-triumph-over-russia-1100740564.html

Media Misleadingly Presents Ukraine Gains as Triumph Over Russia

2022-09-14T08:46+0000

2022-09-14T08:46+0000

2022-09-15T09:10+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government’s ongoing counteroffensive, the reasons why Russia has lost vast amounts of territory and the involvement of the US and NATO in this counteroffensive, and the great cost of Ukraine’s latest strategy and why it’s unlikely to be sustainable in the face of Russia’s manpower.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are again joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss renewed conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the roots of the current clashes in the peace deal brokered during the last conflict between the two countries, why Russia is attempting to stop the outbreak of another conflict as the conflict in Ukraine continues to drag on, the broader geopolitical implications of this conflict as the US looks to stoke another conflict with China over Taiwan, and why Russia may have chosen to launch a small special military operation on Ukraine rather than a full-scale war and whether that will change in the future.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss allegations made by the Department of Justice accusing Google of paying large sums of money to make its search engine the default on devices and crowd out other search engines, the struggle of Google engineers against Project Nimbus, which provides artificial intelligence to the Israeli government to enforce its apartheid regime, and the retaliation faced by tech workers for standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, a new push by the IRS to set up a free system to file taxes and the exploitation currently involved in filing taxes, and protests in France regarding Uber’s deactivation of the accounts of undocumented workers who make deliveries for Uber Eats.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss how the western media has covered the Ukrainian counteroffensive and cast it as a triumph of the Ukrainian military despite the hollow reality of Ukraine’s so-called gains, how capital is working to exploit the conflict in Ukraine for profit and ensure the conflict is fought to the last Ukrainian, how the war in Ukraine has revealed not only the willingness of the ruling class to tolerate white supremacy but to embrace it, and how the US empire has overextended itself and contributed to its own decline as China and Russia grow closer in response to US provocations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

