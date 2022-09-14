LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Regrets Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Being Occasionally Disrupted

Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have agreed to send a mission to Armenia which will be headed by CSTO secretary-general Stanislav Zas, after tensions flared up at the country's border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have tense relations and fought a war over a contested region of Nagorno Karabakh in 2020. The hostilities ended with Moscow orchestrating a trilateral declaration, with Yerevan and Baku agreeing to a total cease-fire and an exchange of prisoners, and Russia sent peacekeepers to the region.
