https://sputniknews.com/20220914/live-updates-moscow-regrets-delimitation-of-armenia-azerbaijan-border-being-occasionally-disrupted-1100744789.html
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Regrets Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Being Occasionally Disrupted
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Regrets Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Being Occasionally Disrupted
On 12 September, fighting broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Both sides reported losses among military personnel and each side claimed the other was responsible for the escalation in hostilities.
Armenian soldiers take their position on the front line in Tavush region, Armenia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Regrets Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Being Occasionally Disrupted

05:23 GMT 14.09.2022
International
India
On 12 September, fighting broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Both sides reported losses among military personnel and each side claimed the other was responsible for the escalation in hostilities.
Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have agreed to send a mission to Armenia which will be headed by CSTO secretary-general Stanislav Zas, after tensions flared up at the country's border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have tense relations and fought a war over a contested region of Nagorno Karabakh in 2020. The hostilities ended with Moscow orchestrating a trilateral declaration, with Yerevan and Baku agreeing to a total cease-fire and an exchange of prisoners, and Russia sent peacekeepers to the region.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
05:23 GMT 14.09.2022
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijan Used Strike Drone, Situation on Border Remains Tense
Azerbaijani forces shelled the Armenian side, using strike drones, artillery and mortars on Wednesday morning, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight into September 14 continued to be tense. In particular, the enemy used drones in the direction of Jermuk. Although no significant incidents were recorded in other areas, today, starting at 08:00 [04:00 GMT], the enemy used artillery mortars and large-caliber weapons, in particular in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha," Torosyan said.
05:23 GMT 14.09.2022
Moscow Regrets Delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Being Occasionally Disrupted
