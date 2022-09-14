International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Four Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Forces Shelling of Donetsk Republic
LIVE UPDATES: Four Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Forces Shelling of Donetsk Republic
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: Four Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Forces Shelling of Donetsk Republic

05:18 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 14.09.2022)
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Ukraine.
The situation remains tense as Kiev's forces persist in shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.
On Sunday, Zaporozhye's regional authorities said that the last operating power unit at the ZNPP had been shut down because of repeated shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are now under the control of the Russian military.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
Four Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Forces Shelling of Donetsk Republic
