Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their special military operation in Ukraine.
The situation remains tense as Kiev's forces persist in shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.
On Sunday, Zaporozhye's regional authorities said that the last operating power unit at the ZNPP had been shut down because of repeated shelling by Ukrainian troops.
The regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are now under the control of the Russian military.
05:19 GMT 14.09.2022
Four Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Forces Shelling of Donetsk Republic