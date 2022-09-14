https://sputniknews.com/20220914/live-sco-leaders-arrive-in-samarkand-ahead-of-high-level-summit-1100755476.html
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will be held in Samarkand from 15 to 16 September.
sco summit in samarkand
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Sputnik comes live from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as leaders of delegations gather at the 22nd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council.The summit will begin on Thursday, 15 Septmber, and will end on Friday 16 September. This will be the first summit of SCO leaders at which members have been present since 2019. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including boosting economic ties and strengthening security in the region. According to SCO national coordinator, Uzbekistan's Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, six countries will be given the status of dialogue partner at the summit and Iran will officially be accepted as an SCO member.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were granted the status of permanent members as well. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full member.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
