International
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/live-from-trafalgar-square-as-britons-mourn-the-queens-death-1100753051.html
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. She will be buried on September 19 following 10 days of national mourning. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T13:08+0000
2022-09-14T13:49+0000
world
uk
queen elizabeth ii
death
trafalgar square
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100753132_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_05c954be037d71c6899bba5fac6a30ca.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Trafalgar Square in London, where ceremonies to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II continue.Earlier in the day, the Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19.King Charles and other royals accompanied the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a short service.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
trafalgar square
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Trafalgar square as British capital continues to mourn Queen's death
Live from Trafalgar square as British capital continues to mourn Queen's death
2022-09-14T13:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100753132_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc96121cc33434505e374402d3db90f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, queen elizabeth ii, death, trafalgar square, видео
uk, queen elizabeth ii, death, trafalgar square, видео

Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death

13:08 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 14.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / LOIC VENANCEAn artist draws a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on tiles with chalk at Trafalgar Square in London on September 11, 2022.
An artist draws a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on tiles with chalk at Trafalgar Square in London on September 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOIC VENANCE
Subscribe
International
India
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. She will be buried on September 19 following 10 days of national mourning.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Trafalgar Square in London, where ceremonies to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II continue.
Earlier in the day, the Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19.
King Charles and other royals accompanied the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a short service.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала