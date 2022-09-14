https://sputniknews.com/20220914/live-from-trafalgar-square-as-britons-mourn-the-queens-death-1100753051.html
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
Live From Trafalgar Square as Britons Mourn the Queen's Death
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. She will be buried on September 19 following 10 days of national mourning. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Trafalgar Square in London, where ceremonies to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II continue.Earlier in the day, the Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19.King Charles and other royals accompanied the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a short service.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
13:08 GMT 14.09.2022
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8. She will be buried on September 19 following 10 days of national mourning.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Trafalgar Square in London, where ceremonies to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II continue.
Earlier in the day, the Queen's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19.
King Charles and other royals accompanied the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Archbishop of Canterbury conducted a short service.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.