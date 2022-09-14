International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/joe-biden-travels-on-taxpayer-dime-to-delaware-to-vote-in-person-1100784492.html
Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person
Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person
Biden’s predecessors in the White House, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both apparently voted absentee during the primaries that took place during their... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T18:54+0000
2022-09-14T18:54+0000
americas
delaware
joe biden
vote
travel
expenses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg
US President Joe Biden has opted to travel to his home state of Delaware in order to vote in the primary election there in person, despite his presidential predecessors opting to vote absentee in similar circumstances to avoid incurring travel expenses.As Fox News points out, then-US President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, just as Donald Trump voted absentee in the general elections that took place during his own presidency.Biden, however, used “Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection” to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware simply “to vote,” as he told media on Tuesday, the news outlet notes.While it is not immediately clear exactly how much Biden’s trip cost American taxpayers, Fox cites estimates claiming that average travel expense of US presidents is “roughly $2,600 per minute.”The media outlet also notes that the average cost per flying hour of the US Presidential Boeing 747 was revealed by the Air Force back in 2014 to be $206,337, although Biden used a Boeing 757 for his trip.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/gop-slams-out-of-touch-biden-for-ignoring-worse-than-expected-inflation-data-that-roiled-markets-1100749412.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbecf02177e7677b3d231d371e536a40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delaware, joe biden, vote, travel, expenses
delaware, joe biden, vote, travel, expenses

Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person

18:54 GMT 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Biden’s predecessors in the White House, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both apparently voted absentee during the primaries that took place during their respective presidencies.
US President Joe Biden has opted to travel to his home state of Delaware in order to vote in the primary election there in person, despite his presidential predecessors opting to vote absentee in similar circumstances to avoid incurring travel expenses.
As Fox News points out, then-US President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, just as Donald Trump voted absentee in the general elections that took place during his own presidency.
Biden, however, used “Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection” to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware simply “to vote,” as he told media on Tuesday, the news outlet notes.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
Americas
‘Out of Touch’ Biden Faces Heat From GOP for Downplaying Inflation Data That Roiled Markets
07:34 GMT
While it is not immediately clear exactly how much Biden’s trip cost American taxpayers, Fox cites estimates claiming that average travel expense of US presidents is “roughly $2,600 per minute.”
The media outlet also notes that the average cost per flying hour of the US Presidential Boeing 747 was revealed by the Air Force back in 2014 to be $206,337, although Biden used a Boeing 757 for his trip.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала