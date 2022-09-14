https://sputniknews.com/20220914/joe-biden-travels-on-taxpayer-dime-to-delaware-to-vote-in-person-1100784492.html

Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person

Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person

Biden's predecessors in the White House, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both apparently voted absentee during the primaries that took place during their presidencies.

US President Joe Biden has opted to travel to his home state of Delaware in order to vote in the primary election there in person, despite his presidential predecessors opting to vote absentee in similar circumstances to avoid incurring travel expenses.As Fox News points out, then-US President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, just as Donald Trump voted absentee in the general elections that took place during his own presidency.Biden, however, used “Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection” to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware simply “to vote,” as he told media on Tuesday, the news outlet notes.While it is not immediately clear exactly how much Biden’s trip cost American taxpayers, Fox cites estimates claiming that average travel expense of US presidents is “roughly $2,600 per minute.”The media outlet also notes that the average cost per flying hour of the US Presidential Boeing 747 was revealed by the Air Force back in 2014 to be $206,337, although Biden used a Boeing 757 for his trip.

