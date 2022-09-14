https://sputniknews.com/20220914/joe-biden-travels-on-taxpayer-dime-to-delaware-to-vote-in-person-1100784492.html
Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person
Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person
Biden’s predecessors in the White House, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both apparently voted absentee during the primaries that took place during their... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T18:54+0000
2022-09-14T18:54+0000
2022-09-14T18:54+0000
americas
delaware
joe biden
vote
travel
expenses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg
US President Joe Biden has opted to travel to his home state of Delaware in order to vote in the primary election there in person, despite his presidential predecessors opting to vote absentee in similar circumstances to avoid incurring travel expenses.As Fox News points out, then-US President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, just as Donald Trump voted absentee in the general elections that took place during his own presidency.Biden, however, used “Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection” to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware simply “to vote,” as he told media on Tuesday, the news outlet notes.While it is not immediately clear exactly how much Biden’s trip cost American taxpayers, Fox cites estimates claiming that average travel expense of US presidents is “roughly $2,600 per minute.”The media outlet also notes that the average cost per flying hour of the US Presidential Boeing 747 was revealed by the Air Force back in 2014 to be $206,337, although Biden used a Boeing 757 for his trip.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/gop-slams-out-of-touch-biden-for-ignoring-worse-than-expected-inflation-data-that-roiled-markets-1100749412.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_313:0:3044:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbecf02177e7677b3d231d371e536a40.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
delaware, joe biden, vote, travel, expenses
delaware, joe biden, vote, travel, expenses
Joe Biden Travels on Taxpayer Dime to Delaware to Vote in Person
Biden’s predecessors in the White House, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both apparently voted absentee during the primaries that took place during their respective presidencies.
US President Joe Biden has opted to travel to his home state of Delaware in order to vote in the primary election there in person, despite his presidential predecessors opting to vote absentee in similar circumstances to avoid incurring travel expenses.
As Fox News points out, then-US President Barack Obama voted absentee in both the 2010 and 2014 Illinois Democratic primaries, just as Donald Trump voted absentee in the general elections that took place during his own presidency.
Biden, however, used “Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection” to travel from Washington, DC to Delaware simply “to vote,” as he told media on Tuesday, the news outlet notes.
While it is not immediately clear exactly how much Biden’s trip cost American taxpayers, Fox cites estimates claiming that average travel expense of US presidents is “roughly $2,600 per minute.”
The media outlet also notes that the average cost per flying hour of the US Presidential Boeing 747 was revealed by the Air Force back in 2014 to be $206,337, although Biden used a Boeing 757 for his trip.