Israel to Continue Attacks on Iran; Peace in Ukraine Coalition Kicks Off; Ukraine Kill List Ignored

Israel to Continue Attacks on Iran; Peace in Ukraine Coalition Kicks Off; Ukraine Kill List Ignored

In an attempt to disrupt JCPOA negotiations, Israeli intelligence officials have vowed to continue their unprovoked attacks on Iran. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Israel to Continue Attacks on Iran; Peace in Ukraine Coalition Kicks Off; Ukraine Kill List Ignored In an attempt to disrupt JCPOA negotiations, Israeli intelligence officials have vowed to continue their unprovoked attacks on Iran.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Scott Ritter argues that Russia will still accomplish its goals in Ukraine. Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, and activist, joins us to discuss health policy. The Biden administration is getting considerable pressure due to its decision to stop funding COVID mitigation measures. Also, the US is experiencing a marked decline in life expectancy.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The SCO, unlike NATO, is a non-aggressive mutually beneficial economic body. Also, we discuss the history of Taiwan and why the Chinese see the USS meddling in their province as an existential threat.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss Queen Elizabeth. A number of scholars and modern philosophers are taking the position that the days of a monarchical government structure in the UK should be behind us.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the Middle East. In an attempt to disrupt JCPOA negotiations, Israeli intelligence officials have vowed to continue their unprovoked attacks on Iran. Also, European leaders are concluding that the US will likely refuse to rejoin the JCPOA and Imran Khan argues that a relationship between Pakistan and the US should not be based on slavery or vassalage.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Codepink peace initiative. The world-renowned anti-war organization "CODEPINK" is kicking off a national initiative aimed at persuading the US government to settle the Ukrainian conflict using diplomatic principles.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst, and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. Chilean people who are commemorating the 1973 US-backed coup have been facing police repression. Also, we examine the attempted assassination of the Argentine vice president.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the media. A BBC assault on dissident antiwar academics was the product of a UK intelligence plot.

