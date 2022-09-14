https://sputniknews.com/20220914/inflation-up-605-in-venezuela-in-2022---central-bank-1100789226.html
Inflation Up 60.5% in Venezuela in 2022 - Central Bank
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Inflation in Venezuela rose 60.5% in the first eight months of 2022, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
In August, inflation rose 8.2% compared with the previous month.The country also faced a 9.2% rise in healthcare prices, a 12.5% increase in the cost of education, and a 5.1% rise in transport in August.Venezuelan Central Bank President Calixto Ortega Sanchez cited preliminary estimates as showing that the country's economy rose 18.7% in the second quarter of 2022.According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Venezuela's GDP is expected to rise 10% in 2022.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that the country has found its way to economic development despite Western sanctions.
