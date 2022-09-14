https://sputniknews.com/20220914/inflation-up-605-in-venezuela-in-2022---central-bank-1100789226.html

Inflation Up 60.5% in Venezuela in 2022 - Central Bank

Inflation Up 60.5% in Venezuela in 2022 - Central Bank

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Inflation in Venezuela rose 60.5% in the first eight months of 2022, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T22:50+0000

2022-09-14T22:50+0000

2022-09-14T22:50+0000

americas

venezuela

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131074_0:0:1559:878_1920x0_80_0_0_6267c5d95506498119631928544abd6c.jpg

In August, inflation rose 8.2% compared with the previous month.The country also faced a 9.2% rise in healthcare prices, a 12.5% increase in the cost of education, and a 5.1% rise in transport in August.Venezuelan Central Bank President Calixto Ortega Sanchez cited preliminary estimates as showing that the country's economy rose 18.7% in the second quarter of 2022.According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Venezuela's GDP is expected to rise 10% in 2022.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that the country has found its way to economic development despite Western sanctions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/venezuela-colombia-restore-full-diplomatic-relations-as-maduro-meets-new-colombian-ambassador-1100144295.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, inflation