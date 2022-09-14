https://sputniknews.com/20220914/inflation-in-argentina-rises-564-in-2022---institute-of-statistics-1100790199.html

Inflation in Argentina Rises 56.4% in 2022 - Institute of Statistics

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Inflation in Argentina rose 56.4% in the first eight months of 2022 and almost matched the growth of consumer prices in Venezuela... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Consumer prices [in Argentina] rose 7% in August compared to July, year-on-year at 78.5%," the institute said in a report.Prices of shoes and clothing rose the most in Argentina in August (9.9%), while costs of communications showed the smallest increase (4.1%).According to the Central Bank of Argentina, inflation in the republic will hit 95% by the end of the year and will fall to 84.1% in 2023.The Central Bank of Venezuela said earlier in the day that inflation in the country rose 60.5% in the first eight months of 2022.

