GOP NJ Candidate: Eliminate Welfare, Revive Trump's 'Platinum Plan'
GOP NJ Candidate: Eliminate Welfare, Revive Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’
In an interview with Sputnik’s The Backstory, Republican congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 12th district Darius Mayfield laid out his plan for... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
Host Lee Stranahan and guest co-host Carmine Sabia asked Mayfield what he thought about reparations, and the candidate brought up former President Trump’s “platinum plan,” an October 2020 proposal intended to increase Trump’s popularity with black voters. It included investments in “peaceful” urban neighborhoods, increasing policing standards, expanding school choice and increasing black home ownership, and the creation of a national clemency project.It also called for designating “antifa” a terrorist organization along with the Ku Klux Klan.Mayfield mentioned the plan, saying that black Americans had something similar to reparations “in the palm of their hands” with Donald Trump’s platinum plan.Elsewhere in the interview, Mayfield talked about the decrease in black farmers in the country as a major concern and laid out how he thinks Republicans can win elections in the state of New Jersey by getting more Republicans out to vote.Mayfield was the only candidate for the Republican nomination in New Jersey’s 12th district. He will face Democratic incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman and Libertarian candidate C. Lynn Genrich in November’s midterm election.
20:03 GMT 14.09.2022
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
In an interview with Sputnik’s The Backstory, Republican congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 12th district Darius Mayfield laid out his plan for alternatives to reparations.
Host Lee Stranahan and guest co-host Carmine Sabia asked Mayfield what he thought about reparations, and the candidate brought up former President Trump’s “platinum plan,” an October 2020 proposal intended to increase Trump’s popularity with black voters. It included investments in “peaceful” urban neighborhoods, increasing policing standards, expanding school choice and increasing black home ownership, and the creation of a national clemency project.
It also called for designating “antifa” a terrorist organization along with the Ku Klux Klan.
Mayfield mentioned the plan, saying that black Americans had something similar to reparations “in the palm of their hands” with Donald Trump’s platinum plan.
“We spend over a trillion dollars a year on just welfare services in this country. I know that the whole trillion isn’t just black people, but a large chunk of it is. My plan for what I guess we can call reparations of a sort is to ultimately eliminate some of those welfare benefits and things like that for this population and introduce what Donald Trump wanted to introduce,” Mayfield told The Backstory. “Bonds for economic investment, opportunity zones, fixing our schools, creating school choice. So, I do believe in a form of reparations. We do understand that there is a long history in this country between black and white people with what happened. [...] we want to do it the right way.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Mayfield talked about the decrease in black farmers in the country as a major concern and laid out how he thinks Republicans can win elections in the state of New Jersey by getting more Republicans out to vote.
Mayfield was the only candidate for the Republican nomination in New Jersey’s 12th district. He will face Democratic incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman and Libertarian candidate C. Lynn Genrich in November’s midterm election.
