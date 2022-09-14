From 'I Hate This Pen' to Hot Mic Rants: Rundown of King Charles III's Top Gaffes

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/from-i-hate-this-pen-to-hot-mic-rants-rundown-of-king-charles-iiis-top-gaffes-1100755592.html

King Charles III vented visible frustration over a below-standards pen on Tuesday as he signed a visitors' book at Belfast's Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland. Britain’s new reigning monarch is touring the UK as part of his introduction to his subjects.He also appeared to be confused about what date it was, despite facing a calendar.“Is it September the 12th?” King Charles III asked an aide, and after hearing that it was the 13th, he said, “Oh God, I’ve put the wrong date down.”At this point, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, chimed in to remind him: “You signed the 12th earlier.” To compound matters, the pen the King was using appeared to start leaking ink, prompting him to vent:“Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”The temper flare up over the pen debacle on September 13 followed another awkward moment when signing documents visibly annoyed the King. On September 10, while officially being proclaimed the UK’s reigning monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III became irritated when confronted with a pen holder.As he sat down to sign the Accession Proclamation marking his official ascension to the throne of the British Commonwealth at St. James’s Palace in Westminster, London, the King gestured at his aides to clear the desk of two items - a pen box and an inkwell - that were in his way.The 73-year-old royal appeared to clench his teeth in annoyance as he indicated to the two offending items that had reportedly been gifts from his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.As part of his tour, King Charles III, who has already been to Scotland, is also expected to go to Wales later this week.Royal GaffesThe former Prince of Wales, the eldest son of the deceased 96-year old Queen, has built up quite a reputation as a gaffe-generator along the way.After the royal’s marriage to Princess Diana had broken down and they separated in 1992, to divorce in 1996,a transcript of a cringeworthy “sexy” phone conversation between then- Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles emerged, courtesy of the British tabloids.The call, ostensibly made in 1989, was printed in the People newspaper and offered up some excruciating details as the two, both married to other people at the time, fantasized about being intimate with each other. Prince Charles at the time was believed to have said: "Oh stop! I want to feel my way along you, all over you and up and down you and in and out.”The incident was dubbed 'Tampongate' due to a remark regarding Charles wanting to "live inside" Camilla's “trousers.”After he ostensibly joked that “It would be much easier," Camilla reportedly responded: "What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you're going to come back as a pair of knickers."Charles then is said to have answered in the leaked call, "Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!"‘Hot Mic’The future King had a hot mic moment in 2005, during a begrudging photo call at the Swiss ski resort of Klosters to mark then-Prince Charles' imminent wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles. When asked by the BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell to comment on his upcoming wedding, the royal had responded sarcastically, "I'm very glad you've heard of it, anyway."Apparently unaware that his microphone was picking up his words, he then reportedly muttered to his sons, Princes Harry and William: "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful, he really is."'Great Chinese Takeaway'In 2006, the Mail on Sunday revealed a 3,000 word document, 'The Great Chinese Takeaway', purportedly written by Prince Charles about a trip to Hong Kong in 1997, during which the state was symbolically handed over to China.The document, leaked just days after then Chinese president, Hu Jintao, made a state visit to Britain, had been circulated among friends and criticised the "ridiculous rigmarole" and "awful Soviet-style display" of Chinese soldiers as they “raise the ultimate flag."He also described China's leaders as "appalling old waxworks".‘Promoting Healthy Eating’The royal ruffled more feathers in 2007, during a United Arab Emirates trip together with the Duchess of Cornwall, The Guardian reported. Prince Charles, at the time was touring a diabetes center, and attacked the fast food chain."Have you got anywhere with McDonald's, have you tried getting it banned? That's the key," he said while touring the Imperial College London diabetes centre in Abu Dhabi.A spokeswoman for Clarence House rushed to clarify that Prince Charles was simply promoting healthy eating and the "importance of a balanced diet, especially for children". However, McDonald's said the comment was "disappointing" and indicated younger royals had visited the chain and had a more "up-to-date picture" of what the company stood for.

