https://sputniknews.com/20220914/french-grid-operator-rte-not-ruling-out-power-outages-in-winter-1100754340.html
French Grid Operator RTE Not Ruling Out Power Outages in Winter
French Grid Operator RTE Not Ruling Out Power Outages in Winter
The European Union as well as the UK and the US have been facing a sharp increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in recent months after sanctions... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T15:52+0000
2022-09-14T15:52+0000
2022-09-14T15:48+0000
energy crisis in europe
france
power outage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100769770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd3b2d81792838fd3ad33924f5dba1e.jpg
The French national operator of electric networks RTE does not rule out the risk of power outages this winter, adding, however, that they could be avoided by reducing energy consumption by one to five percent, according to BFMTV. Over the summer, the French government launched an "energy sobriety" program aimed at reducing electricity consumption by 10% in order to avoid its shortages during the coming winter. The government called on enterprises and transport companies to submit concrete plans to reduce energy consumption. Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers, Duralex and Arc, said they had already reduced production volumes and transferred a number of employees to part-time employment. Also, due to increased energy bills in Paris, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working, including the city's largest sports complex, Pailleron.Since Russia started its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in late February, the West has imposed several packages of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow in protest against the operation. These sanctions have, however, backfired, leading to a surge in prices for electricity, fuel, and food in the EU, UK, and US.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/berlin-mulls-nationalizing-energy-importer-uniper-amid-crisis-reports-say-1100759609.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100769770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2eeeaf54991a20d0ef1351884cf535fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, power outage
French Grid Operator RTE Not Ruling Out Power Outages in Winter
The European Union as well as the UK and the US have been facing a sharp increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in recent months after sanctions they introduced against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine backfired.
The French national operator of electric networks RTE does not rule out the risk of power outages this winter, adding, however, that they could be avoided by reducing energy consumption by one to five percent, according to BFMTV.
"We cannot completely exclude the risks of power outages, but they can be avoided by reducing energy consumption at the national level by 1% -5% in most cases – and by 15% in the event of a severe winter...The risk of high load on the power grid has increased this winter, but it can be dealt with thanks to increased energy saving measures," the company said, as quoted by the channel.
Over the summer, the French government launched an "energy sobriety" program aimed at reducing electricity consumption by 10% in order to avoid its shortages during the coming winter. The government called on enterprises and transport companies to submit concrete plans to reduce energy consumption.
Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers, Duralex and Arc, said they had already reduced production volumes and transferred a number of employees to part-time employment. Also, due to increased energy bills in Paris, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working, including the city's largest sports complex, Pailleron.
Since Russia started its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in late February, the West has imposed several packages of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow in protest against the operation. These sanctions have, however, backfired, leading to a surge in prices for electricity, fuel, and food in the EU, UK, and US.