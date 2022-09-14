https://sputniknews.com/20220914/french-grid-operator-rte-not-ruling-out-power-outages-in-winter-1100754340.html

French Grid Operator RTE Not Ruling Out Power Outages in Winter

French Grid Operator RTE Not Ruling Out Power Outages in Winter

The French national operator of electric networks RTE does not rule out the risk of power outages this winter, adding, however, that they could be avoided by reducing energy consumption by one to five percent, according to BFMTV. Over the summer, the French government launched an "energy sobriety" program aimed at reducing electricity consumption by 10% in order to avoid its shortages during the coming winter. The government called on enterprises and transport companies to submit concrete plans to reduce energy consumption. Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers, Duralex and Arc, said they had already reduced production volumes and transferred a number of employees to part-time employment. Also, due to increased energy bills in Paris, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working, including the city's largest sports complex, Pailleron.Since Russia started its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine in late February, the West has imposed several packages of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow in protest against the operation. These sanctions have, however, backfired, leading to a surge in prices for electricity, fuel, and food in the EU, UK, and US.

