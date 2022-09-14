EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions May Affect Oil Transportation Through Danish Straits - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/eus-anti-russian-sanctions-may-affect-oil-transportation-through-danish-straits---reports-1100743640.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's sanctions against Russian oil may affect the operation of a maritime chokepoint in Denmark, Bloomberg reported, citing... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

In response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the EU has announced a ban on providing services and insurance for Russian oil shipments around the world, as well as an embargo on most imports into the EU. The restrictions are to take effect in December this year for crude oil and in 2023 for fuels.When the measures come into force, shipowners will not be allowed to hire specialist pilots from EU companies to guide ships through the Danish straits.The straits are unavoidable for crude and fuel shipments from Russian Baltic Sea ports, the news agency said.However, the Danish authorities can only recommend that shipowners use the services of pilots. Therefore, in theory, ships can go on dangerous journeys without them.Ships that choose to transit without pilots could end up without proper insurance. The EU plans to bar companies in its member states from providing insurance for Russian cargoes.If the US-led oil price cap plan works, pilots and insurance would be available for owners if they didn’t pay more than the G7-envisioned price.Two Danish shipping officials said they thought the rules could ultimately be tweaked in order to allow pilot guidance for vessels through the straits for reasons of safety.

