EU Plans to Present New Legislation to Prevent Covert Foreign Influence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will introduce a new defense of democracy act that aims at preventing any covert foreign influence and eradicating... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

"We will present a defense of democracy act. It will bring forward covert foreign influence, it will set the light on shady funding we will not allow any autocracy Trojan horses to attack our democracies from within," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address in Strasbourg.The EU Commission will also present a framework for bettering the fight against corruption in the coming year, von der Leyen added.The proposal will also have a provision to make corruption a human rights violation punishable by sanctions, a tool that will help protect European values abroad, the EU Commission president said.Earlier in the day, media reported that the EU Commission plans to recommend cutting Hungary's funding due to concerns over corruption levels. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will reportedly be given time to fulfill anti-corruption obligations.

