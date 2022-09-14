https://sputniknews.com/20220914/end-of-covid-19-pandemic-in-sight-who-chief-says-1100781551.html

End of COVID-19 Pandemic 'in Sight,' WHO Chief Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is "in sight" with the world now being in the best possible position to defeat it, WHO Director General...

"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.WHO chief noted that the last week's death toll from COVID-19 was the lowest since March 2020.Ghebreyesus urged all countries to invest in vaccinating 100% of the most at-risk groups, including health workers and the elderly, as the highest priority on the path toward 70% vaccination coverage.The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. As of September 11, more than 605 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.4 million deaths, according to the WHO.

