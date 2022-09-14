https://sputniknews.com/20220914/denmark-to-train-ukrainian-soldiers-on-its-soil-pledges-more-arms-to-kiev-1100745590.html

Denmark to Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Its Soil, Pledges More Arms to Kiev

Denmark has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in its recent conflict with Russia, having trained Ukrainian soldiers abroad and contributed arms... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Denmark and Ukraine have entered into an agreement that Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on Danish soil.Earlier in August, it was reported that Denmark would contribute130 instructors to the UK-led project this autumn to train Ukrainian soldiers with limited or no military experience. At that time Defense Minister Morten Bødskov also opened up for additional training in Denmark, including Ukrainian commanders.Previously, Denmark had trained Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine. It happened after Russia's re-unification with Crimea it viewed as “annexation”.Denmark also pledged to support Ukraine with donations and arms in the future.A month ago, Denmark hosted an international conference to ensure a stable flow of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's military, and the participants agreed to create a fund of DKK 11 billion ($1.5 billion).Previous Danish arms assistance included armored personnel carriers, anti-tank mines, Harpoon naval missiles and mortar grenades. By the end of May alone, Denmark had contributed arms to Ukraine to the tune of DKK 2 billion ($270 million). Moreover, Copenhagen has condemned Russia's special operation in Ukraine and has keenly supported all rounds of EU sanctions against Russia. Furthermore, Denmark was in favor of a blanket EU ban on Russian tourists, a measure backed by Poland and the Baltic nations.Russia's ambassador to Denmark slammed the country's previous decision to train the Ukrainian soldiers as “betting on Kiev's military victory” and “delaying the peace”. The embassy added that this would lead to a “further escalation of the conflict” and “new inevitable losses for Ukraine”.

