CPI Numbers, DOJ and the Jan6 Investigation, Monkeypox Death and US Life Expectancy Drops

Tony Alexiou, principal at The Minotaur Group, a Washington, DC consulting firm that specializes in geopolitical risk and homeland security consultancy joins the show. The Misfits begin the conversation with Greece’s conservative government of Constantine Mitsotakis finding itself in trouble, despite the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening military action in the Aegean. Last month, word leaked out that the director of the Greek Intelligence Service had ordered that the phones of a socialist politician and CNN’s economic reporter be tapped. Mitsotakis claimed that he knew nothing about the act, but he fired the intelligence chief and made a formal apology to the targets. Then the Misfits and Alexiou talk about the deadly border clashes that erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Armenia saying that at least 49 of its forces were killed.Bruce Fein, former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars joins the show to talk about the DOJ and Jan6 investigation. The DOJ this week issued 40 separate subpoenas and seized the phones of two top Trump aides in its investigation into the January 6 riot. The seizure of the phones, coupled with the widening effort to obtain information from those around Trump immediately after the 2020 election, represent some of the most aggressive steps the department has taken thus far in its January 6 criminal investigation. Federal agents seized the cell phones of Boris Epshteyn, one of Trump’s in-house counsels, and Mike Roman, a 2020 Trump campaign aide who was director of Election Day operations.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York and the Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the show to break down the latest news on CPI, energy inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 75 basis points next week.Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor, co-director of Popular Resistance and a member of the steering committee of HOPE - Health Over Profit, an organization working to achieve a national improved Medicare for All healthcare system joins the show to talk about the first Monkeypox death in the US. Then Dr. Flowers talks about the underlying reasons for the recent steep decline in US life expectancy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

