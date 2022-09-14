https://sputniknews.com/20220914/corbyn-backs-tory-mps-call-to-drop-charges-against-royal-funeral-protesters-1100778388.html

Corbyn Backs Tory MP's Call to Drop Charges Against Royal Funeral Protesters

Four people have so far been arrested for protesting against the monarchy and new sovereign King Charles III, often silently. The royal family, currently... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has backed a Tory former minister's calls for police to drop charges against protesters against the monarchy.The two veteran backbench rebels found themselves on the same side over the arrests of up to four people in Edinburgh and London for holding placards with republican slogans during the official mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96."I wrote to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland yesterday, expressing my concern that an anti-monarchy protester has been charged by police. Since I wrote to him, a second protester has been charged," Davis, the former Conservative Party chairman and Brexit secretary, tweeted on Tuesday."Well said David," Corbyn replied.A woman was arrested on Sunday outside Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral, where the queen's coffin was to lay in state, and charged with breach of the peace for holding up a cardboard sign reading: "F*** imperialism. Abolish monarchy." And on Monday, Police Scotland said two men, one aged 22 and another aged 52, had been arrested for the same offence on the Royal Mile, where the queen's funeral procession was accompanied by Charles, his sister Princess Anne and brother Prince Andrew on foot.It was unclear whether either of those arrests were linked to a heckling incident where one spectator shouted "Andrew, you're a sick old man!" as the group passed. Also on Monday, Barrister Paul Powlesland was threatened with arrest outside the Houses of Parliament after holding up a hand-written card reading: "Not my King" — in apparent reference to new monarch Charles III.Powlesland said he travelled to the capital after hearing that police were clamping down on free speech. He said constables asked for his name and address, saying "I wanted to make sure you didn’t have bail conditions."Corbyn had already tweeted his objections to the arrests earlier that on TuesdayCorbyn, who has served as an MP since 1983, now sits as an independent MP after his successor Sir Keir Starmer ordered his suspension from the Labour party and withdrew the parliamentary whip from him.

