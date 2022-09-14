https://sputniknews.com/20220914/congress-party-in-dire-straits-in-indias-goa-after-8-lawmakers-including-ex-state-chief-join-bjp-1100750218.html

Congress Party in Dire Straits in India's Goa After 8 Lawmakers, Including Ex-State Chief, Join BJP

India's main opposition party Congress has been grappling with desertions after former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab spokesperson... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

India's main opposition party suffered a big jolt in the coastal state of Goa on Wednesday after eight legislators, including former state chief Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Michael Lobo, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress, which is currently holding its "Bharat Jodo Yatra," a campaign to unite all Indians, is now left with only three lawmakers in the Goa legislative assembly. Later, state chief Sawant confirmed the political development to reporters, saying: "Today, Congress legislators have merged with the BJP. The process will be completed. The lawmakers, including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo and those who have come with them, have come keeping in mind the vision of PM Narendra Modi to create a new India and for the development of Goa.""They have joined the government and supported us. I welcome them. This will prove to be a historic decision in the development of Goa," the state chief added. In the 40-member Goa state assembly, the BJP has 20 members and enjoys the support of five more legislators, including three independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. This strength will now swell to 33 with the Congress rebels joining the party.

