https://sputniknews.com/20220914/congress-party-in-dire-straits-in-indias-goa-after-8-lawmakers-including-ex-state-chief-join-bjp-1100750218.html
Congress Party in Dire Straits in India's Goa After 8 Lawmakers, Including Ex-State Chief, Join BJP
Congress Party in Dire Straits in India's Goa After 8 Lawmakers, Including Ex-State Chief, Join BJP
India's main opposition party Congress has been grappling with desertions after former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab spokesperson... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T11:42+0000
2022-09-14T11:42+0000
2022-09-14T11:42+0000
india
goa
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
indian national congress
rahul gandhi
narendra modi
narendra modi
lawmaker
state
state
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100757816_0:59:1150:706_1920x0_80_0_0_ed48d143ea6afaeaf3be0aca6d76f3fc.jpg
India's main opposition party suffered a big jolt in the coastal state of Goa on Wednesday after eight legislators, including former state chief Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Michael Lobo, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress, which is currently holding its "Bharat Jodo Yatra," a campaign to unite all Indians, is now left with only three lawmakers in the Goa legislative assembly. Later, state chief Sawant confirmed the political development to reporters, saying: "Today, Congress legislators have merged with the BJP. The process will be completed. The lawmakers, including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo and those who have come with them, have come keeping in mind the vision of PM Narendra Modi to create a new India and for the development of Goa.""They have joined the government and supported us. I welcome them. This will prove to be a historic decision in the development of Goa," the state chief added. In the 40-member Goa state assembly, the BJP has 20 members and enjoys the support of five more legislators, including three independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. This strength will now swell to 33 with the Congress rebels joining the party.
goa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100757816_0:0:1151:864_1920x0_80_0_0_d333bdb63942311695115ffd8371a43c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
goa, bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, narendra modi, lawmaker, state, state
goa, bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, narendra modi, lawmaker, state, state
Congress Party in Dire Straits in India's Goa After 8 Lawmakers, Including Ex-State Chief, Join BJP
India's main opposition party Congress has been grappling with desertions after former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and Punjab spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the party last month, blaming Rahul Gandhi for its continuous decline. Congress' Goa unit is the latest to raise the banner of revolt.
India's main opposition party suffered a big jolt in the coastal state of Goa on Wednesday after eight legislators, including former state chief Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Michael Lobo, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Congress, which is currently holding its "Bharat Jodo Yatra," a campaign to unite all Indians, is now left with only three lawmakers in the Goa legislative assembly.
Speaking to media persons outside the Goa legislative assembly, Lobo said: "We have joined the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Sawant… 'Congress choro, BJP jodo' (quit the Congress, join the BJP).'"
Later, state chief Sawant confirmed the political development to reporters, saying: "Today, Congress legislators have merged with the BJP. The process will be completed. The lawmakers, including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo and those who have come with them, have come keeping in mind the vision of PM Narendra Modi to create a new India and for the development of Goa."
"They have joined the government and supported us. I welcome them. This will prove to be a historic decision in the development of Goa," the state chief added.
Earlier, Congress parliamentarian Manish Tewari hinted about the rebellion on Twitter. "A cuckoo bird is chiming. Something is apparently cooking in an erstwhile Portuguese Territory. Does not smell good.! Hope the cuckoo bird is wrong."
In the 40-member Goa state assembly, the BJP has 20 members and enjoys the support of five more legislators, including three independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. This strength will now swell to 33 with the Congress rebels joining the party.