https://sputniknews.com/20220914/chicago-issues-disaster-proclamation-in-response-to-migrants-bused-from-texas---governor-1100786879.html
Chicago Issues Disaster Proclamation in Response to Migrants Bused From Texas - Governor
Chicago Issues Disaster Proclamation in Response to Migrants Bused From Texas - Governor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Illinois Governor Jay Robert "J.B." Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation to enhance efforts to adequately respond to the... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T20:13+0000
2022-09-14T20:13+0000
2022-09-14T20:14+0000
americas
us
us-mexico border
migrants
texas governor greg abbott
illinois
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100270045_8:0:1391:778_1920x0_80_0_0_6349f94d4b01837c6cfd18b9879599c7.png
"Governor J.B. Pritzker today issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the State of Texas," the Office of the Governor said in a press release.The release said more than 500 asylum-seeking migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 31 and buses carrying migrants are arriving nearly every day.Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the US capital due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state has bused some 10,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally into the United States to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" like Washington, New York, and Chicago.Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/washington-dc-mayor-declares-public-emergency-over-migrant-arrivals-from-texas-arizona-1100553810.html
americas
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100270045_181:0:1218:778_1920x0_80_0_0_6ed9c7ca3dc5d61c99b3aa32e9c6ce74.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us-mexico border, migrants, texas governor greg abbott, illinois
us, us-mexico border, migrants, texas governor greg abbott, illinois
Chicago Issues Disaster Proclamation in Response to Migrants Bused From Texas - Governor
20:13 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 20:14 GMT 14.09.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Illinois Governor Jay Robert "J.B." Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation to enhance efforts to adequately respond to the hundreds of undocumented migrants arriving to Chicago from Texas.
"Governor J.B. Pritzker today issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the State of Texas," the Office of the Governor said in a press release.
The release said more than 500 asylum-seeking migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 31 and buses carrying migrants are arriving nearly every day.
Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the US capital due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.
On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state has bused some 10,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally into the United States to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" like Washington, New York, and Chicago.
Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.