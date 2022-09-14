https://sputniknews.com/20220914/chicago-issues-disaster-proclamation-in-response-to-migrants-bused-from-texas---governor-1100786879.html

Chicago Issues Disaster Proclamation in Response to Migrants Bused From Texas - Governor

"Governor J.B. Pritzker today issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the State of Texas," the Office of the Governor said in a press release.The release said more than 500 asylum-seeking migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 31 and buses carrying migrants are arriving nearly every day.Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the US capital due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state has bused some 10,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally into the United States to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" like Washington, New York, and Chicago.Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

