Billions Erased From Top US Fortunes After Stocks Collapse Over Higher-Than-Expected Inflation Data
Billions Erased From Top US Fortunes After Stocks Collapse Over Higher-Than-Expected Inflation Data
Worse-than-expected US inflation data roiled markets on September 13. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suffered one of its worst losses in recent history... 14.09.2022
Billions Erased From Top US Fortunes After Stocks Collapse Over Higher-Than-Expected Inflation Data

Worse-than-expected US inflation data roiled markets on September 13. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suffered one of its worst losses in recent history after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation in August was 8.3 percent, triggering an investor sell-off.
An estimated $93 billion were erased from the fortunes of the US’ richest billionaires on September 13 after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) “carnage” triggered by new inflation data, Bloomberg reported.
The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report ignited an investor sell-off as the worse-than-expected data revealed that inflation in August was 8.3 percent. Accordingly, the S&P500 dropped 4.3 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3.9 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.2 percent.
As shares witnessed their biggest drop in more than two years, top US fortunes registered their ninth-worst daily loss ever.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former president and CEO of Amazon, with a net worth of around $136 billion as of September 2022, lost the most among those tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The wealth of the second-richest person in the world plunged by $9.8 billion.
View of a yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the wharf in Zwijndrecht, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021. A plan to dismantle a historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that the huge yacht can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the recently restored Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef sparked anger in the city, with one Facebook group set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
Jeff Bezos' Yacht Sails Across Rotterdam Without Dismantling Historic Bridge - Reports
3 August, 15:10 GMT
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk saw his net worth drop by $8.4 billion. The fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Steve Ballmer all declined by more than $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.
US businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lost $3.4 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively.
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
Americas
US Stocks Collapse After High Inflation Report, Dow Loses 1,276 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020
Yesterday, 20:01 GMT
The losses came in the wake of a massive sell-off in the US stock market. Jittery investors sprung to action under speculation that higher-than-expected consumer price index data would cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively.
The current loss for billionaires comes after they saw $78 billion shaved off their fortunes in August after an eight-minute speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy forum sank stocks.
Powell reiterated that the US central bank would keep raising interest rates to reduce inflation. In the aftermath, Elon Musk’s saw $5.5 billion erased from his wealth. Jeff Bezos lost $6.8 billion - the most of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
US Jobless Claims Hit 2-Month Lows Smoothening Fed Path for September Interest Rate Hike
1 September, 18:24 GMT
Overall, in the first half of 2022, the world’s 500 richest people lost $1.4 trillion in what is the steepest six-month drop ever for the planet’s wealthiest.
