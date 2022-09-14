https://sputniknews.com/20220914/balkan-leaders-ask-erdogan-to-discuss-winter-gas-supply-with-putin-turkish-minister-1100749149.html

Balkan Leaders Ask Erdogan to Discuss Winter Gas Supply With Putin: Turkish Minister

Balkan Leaders Ask Erdogan to Discuss Winter Gas Supply With Putin: Turkish Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The leaders of three Balkan countries have asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the issue of energy deliveries with... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T07:09+0000

2022-09-14T07:09+0000

2022-09-14T07:09+0000

world

balkans

gas

russia

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102573/78/1025737864_0:262:3265:2098_1920x0_80_0_0_7609fba99fd99eabf21ee4145da638bc.jpg

"We visited Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia. A proposal made by the presidents and prime ministers of those three countries suggested that we talk to Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev at the SCO summit next week and ask them not to reduce the delivery of oil fuel and gas in the winter period," Kirisci was quoted by Turkish news portal Haberler as saying.Erdogan will hold a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16.The Turkish leader reportedly plans to stress Ankara's intention to make further efforts to end the hostilities in Ukraine and achieve a sustainable ceasefire through mediation initiatives. The parties will also discuss the functioning of the "grain corridor" because almost all grain exported from Ukraine was sent to EU member states, with two ships out of 87 reaching countries in need, according to Putin.In addition, the agenda of the negotiations is expected to include a Turkish anti-terrorist military operation in Syria announced by Erdogan in late June.

balkans

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

balkans, gas, russia, recep tayyip erdogan