11 Dead in Jammu and Kashmir Bus Tragedy - Video
14.09.2022
11 Dead in Jammu and Kashmir Bus Tragedy - Video
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 500,000 ($6,283) for family members of each of the deceased, and... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
A rescue operation has been launched by the Indian Army in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory after a minibus fell into a gorge on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others injured.The bus accident took place in the village of Sawjian.Scores of locals gathered at the scene of the tragedy to lend the rescue team a hand, and shared pictures and videos of the incident which show the bus lying damaged in the gorge. Injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.Indian President Droupadi Murmu sent her condolences to the families of the deceased via a message on Twitter:"The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."
09:03 GMT 14.09.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 500,000 ($6,283) for family members of each of the deceased, and also instructed police and civil authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.
A rescue operation has been launched by the Indian Army in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory after a minibus fell into a gorge on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others injured.
The bus accident took place in the village of Sawjian.
Scores of locals gathered at the scene of the tragedy to lend the rescue team a hand, and shared pictures and videos of the incident which show the bus lying damaged in the gorge. Injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu sent her condolences to the families of the deceased via a message on Twitter:
"The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."
