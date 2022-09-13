https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-state-dept-denies-reports-special-envoy-to-iran-malley-sidelined-on-jcpoa-negotiations-1100740193.html

US State Dept. Denies Reports Special Envoy to Iran Malley Sidelined on JCPOA Negotiations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Representative to Iran Rob Malley is still leading the negotiations on the return to compliance with the Iran nuclear...

The Times of Israel reported on Monday, citiig a senior Israeli official, that Malley is no longer a significant player in the negotiations on reviving the JCPOA.The United States and Iran, in conjunction with EU mediators, have engaged in negotiations to return to compliance with the JCPOA. However, talks have stalled following a recent Iranian counter-proposal that set back progress toward closing the deal, Price said.It is not too late to conclude a deal, but the Biden administration continues to consider contingency plans in the event a return to the JCPOA cannot be negotiated, Price added.

